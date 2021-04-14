Joe Biden begins rescinding Donald Trump’s ban on abortion referrals





The Biden administration began on Wednesday to overturn a Trump-era ban on clinics recommending women for abortions, a policy directive that kicked Planned Parenthood out of the federal family planning program and created new complications for women trying get birth control.

The rule proposed by the Department of Health and Human Services follows President Joe Biden’s campaign pledge to reverse his predecessor’s family planning policy, dubbed a “gag rule” by women’s groups and criticized by medical associations as violating the doctor-patient relationship.

The Trump administration’s policy of 2019 “abandoned the client-centered approach to objection from all major medical organizations without any compensating public health justification,” HHS wrote in the Biden proposal. “This approach cannot be aligned with well accepted public health principles.”

However, the Biden administration refrained from immediately suspending the Trump settlement, a further step some abortion rights advocates had sought. Trump’s policy will remain in effect until it is formally replaced by the Biden Rule, a process that can take months. Officials in the Biden administration believe that showing restraint now will increase the chances that the changes will ultimately be upheld in court.

Known as Title X, the federal family planning program has been in place for decades. It makes approximately $ 286 million annually in grants that support clinics serving primarily low-income women.

These clinics, which provide birth control and basic health care services such as cancer screening, have been swept away by the Trump-era battles over ideology and by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. on health service providers. Before leaving the program in 2019, Planned Parenthood and its affiliates served approximately 40% of patients.

Although the law cannot use federal family planning funds to pay for abortions, religious conservatives have long viewed the program as a form of indirect subsidy to Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider. Former President Donald Trump relied on religious conservatives as a cornerstone of his political base and acceded to their demands on a range of women’s health issues.

In addition to banning abortion referrals, the Trump administration has demanded that federally-funded clinics separate financially and physically from facilities that perform abortions. Abortion counseling was designated as an optional practice rather than a standard practice, and limits were placed on staff members to discuss abortion with patients, among other requirements. Pregnant women were supposed to be referred for an antenatal consultation even if they did not want to.

The Biden administration estimated that following Trump’s policy changes in 2019, the program serves about 1.5 million fewer women per year, a 37% reduction from the average workload of 2016-2018. The HHS also estimated that the Trump administration’s changes could have resulted in as many as 180,000 unintended pregnancies.

The HHS said the proposed rule reversal will restore the program to the way it worked during President Barack Obama’s years, when clinics were able to refer women seeking abortions to a provider. The Biden rules will also put more emphasis on affordability and on eliminating racial and ethnic disparities, although many of the program’s clients are already minority women.

The release of the proposed regulations was the second blow to abortion opponents this week from the administration. On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration said women would not be required to go to a doctor to get a prescription for an abortion pill during the duration of the coronavirus pandemic and instead could safely rely on the telehealth.

The overturning of family planning clinic rules continues alongside the Trump administration’s policy litigation, now before the Supreme Court. In this case, the judges agreed to hear a rule challenge that Biden is now trying to unravel. The arguments are not expected to be heard until the fall.

The 1970 law that created the Title X family planning program stipulated that taxpayer money could not be used “when abortion is a method of family planning.”

Abortion right supporters and opponents have argued for decades, through the Democratic and Republican administrations, over whether counseling a patient about abortion or referring a patient to another provider for an abortion violates this language.

Abortion remains a legal medical procedure, although improvements in access to birth control in recent years have led to a significant decline.

The Biden administration rule must go through a notice and comment period and additional review before it is finalized, which can take several months.

