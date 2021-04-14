Warning Shot From China: Biden Tells ‘More’ To Come Amid Tensions Of War In Taiwan | World | New





The retired US military commander has argued that Prime Minister Xi Jinping is “sending a message” to President Joe Biden after Chinese warplanes staged a large incursion into Taiwanese airspace. The highly provocative move came amid mounting tensions in the South China Sea between Beijing and Taipei over maritime borders and territorial rights. China does not recognize Taiwan’s sovereignty and wants to see the island nation annexed under the “one-China policy”.

General Keane told Fox News, “2020 was the biggest foray into Taiwan’s airspace to ever take place. “And we’re now in 2021, obviously, and it’s increasing in 2020, it’s the largest amount of planes that has ever flown in Taiwan’s air defense space. “18 fighters, four bombers and two anti-submarine planes, etc. “So this is significant in the sense that President Xi is clearly sending a message.” DON’T MISS: World War III warning: India’s nuclear missile buildup puts major Chinese cities within reach

He continued, “Now who is this message sent to? “When he knows full well that intimidating and coercing Taiwan will not force their surrender. “Give up and join mainland China. “He knows the president Tsai won re-election on the basis of not having done this. “

The former four-star general added, “All of these forays strengthen Taiwan’s resolve. “So what is this message really about?” “I think the first one concerns the Biden administration. “I think they were quite repelled by the Biden administration when they took a similar strong position in support of Taiwan and also an anti-China position that the Trump administration took. DON’T MISS:

Monday’s incursion marked the largest breach of Taiwan’s airspace by China since the island’s Defense Ministry began publicly reporting on People’s Liberation Army (PLA) planes . Taiwan said the Chinese plane, including 18 fighters, entered its southwest air defense identification area. They claimed that 14 Jian-16 fighter jets, four Jian-10s, four H-6K bombers, two Y-8 anti-submarine warplanes and one KJ-500 early warning and control aircraft had been sent over their heads. In a statement, the Defense Ministry explained that “the air force had sent its air patrol force to observe them, issued radio warnings and deployed missiles to monitor their movements.”







