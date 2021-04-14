Quest for accountability reforms





Stories in the public and political spheres indicate that corruption is the most significant obstacle to governance and the functioning of the economy in Pakistan. This story is not nascent. It has prevailed in governance spheres for decades now.

Many past elections have seen campaigns by major political parties accusing their rivals of corruption and therefore unworthy of popular votes. Because of this centrality given to corruption and misconduct, the need for accountability has always been felt at all levels of society. Realizing the urgency, almost all Pakistani governments have pledged to hold the corrupt to account. And in fact, several actions have been taken under the pretext of accountability. Unfortunately, neither has been true in spirit.

In academia, little has been written about the evolution of the accountability system in Pakistan. A brief overview, however, of liability legislation was noted by the Supreme Court justices in Khawaja Saad Rafique v. NAB. The SC judgment examines in detail the history of liability laws in paragraphs 64 and 65.

From the Public Representatives Offices (Disqualification) Act 1949 to the National Accountability Ordinance 1999, there are nearly a dozen accountability laws (and amendments). But none have actually established anyone responsible. The ruling also describes these laws as being politically motivated and instrumental in victimizing the opposition.

It is interesting to note that in the long history of governance marked by oscillations between military dictatorship and civilian rule, the authors of these laws have been both military dictators and “democratically elected” governments. So there isn’t a single item that can be blamed for doing this in the past. Even those who claim to be the champions of democracy today are those who have worked for a long time in this undemocratic field. While Imran Khan and his PTI can argue that they did not set the precedent for politically motivated accountability systems, they quickly flourished in the industry.

If one does not take into account all the political discussions, in the current scenario the problem is that the accountability process does not work effectively. On top of that, accountability institutions come under harsh criticism from almost every part of society except the government. It is essential to understand that criticism never means that the process of accountability should be abandoned, but rather requires that the process requires reforms to make it effective.

A major problem with the current accountability system is that it operates in a conventional fashion. The primary law that provides the premises of the system has its roots in the 20th century, while the society in which it operates is 21st century. I have already considered that the participation of citizens and citizen-led civil society organizations is a modern trend in accountability that can also be embraced by Pakistan. It can make the accountability system effective and help the government get rid of the criticisms it faces on a daily basis from various segments of society.

In summary, reforms are needed throughout the accountability process to make it effective. One way to do this is to add a civil society aspect to the process, and by empowering and involving citizen-led civil society organizations. A step in the right direction will lead to reforms in accountability laws and create space for civil society to act for accountability. Another is that right to information laws (RTIs) be made effective and functional so that civil society organizations have access to accurate information to campaign for accountability. Similar systems in some developing countries have worked well and are expected to do so in Pakistan as well. Adding the aspect of civil society to the accountability process is crucial in the current governance paradigm.

Posted in The Express Tribune, April 14, 2021.

Like Opinion & Editorial on Facebook, follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to receive all updates on all of our daily articles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos