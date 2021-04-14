Without his Twitter account, Trump’s conspiracy theories find little interest





WASHINGTON Amid the latest news on federal health officials recommending a break for the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, the former President of the United States has come up with one of his savage conspiracy theories.

The Johnson & Johnson break was announced for politics, Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday morning. Or maybe it was done for the benefit of a rival vaccine maker like Pfizer, he added.

Then, in the same statement, he complained that Pfizer did not announce the results of its Phase 3 study until after the 2020 presidential election decision. They didn’t like me very much because I did them. was pushing extremely hard.

And guess what: Few have heard of Trumps’ baseless conspiracy theories.

They did not run the evening news broadcasts. They didn’t make the headlines of the New York Times or the Washington Post.

And while some news outlets covered his statement, it was more background noise for the breaking news than the main event.

So when the debate between the political, technological and legal worlds trumps the ban on social media on Twitter and Facebook after its conspiracy theories and false statements after the election, the result is quite revealing.

Without Twitter, Trump no longer runs the news, even on the most explosive and sensitive topics.

Tweet of the day

I think it’s going to take days, if not weeks, I think we’ll hear about a decision pretty quickly. -Dr. Anthony Fauci on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine hiatus pic.twitter.com/nRuSwkqJfZ

TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 14, 2021 Biden to announce full withdrawal from Afghanistan by September 11

At 2:15 p.m. ET, President Biden will deliver remarks on Afghanistan, in which he is expected to announce that the United States will completely withdraw its troops from that country by September 11.

The troop withdrawal will begin before May 1, the deadline for the full withdrawal, as outlined in a deal the Trump administration has struck with the Taliban, a senior administration official said. The United States says there are about 2,500 soldiers serving in Afghanistan, report NBCs Carol E. Lee and Kristen Welker.

We went to Afghanistan to do justice to those who attacked us on September 11 and to disrupt terrorists seeking to use Afghanistan as a safe haven to attack the United States, the official said. We believe we achieved this goal a few years ago.

On the one hand, you hear arguments that the US announcement of their complete withdrawal takes away any influence they have to find peace between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

On the other hand, there is the argument that, after 20 years of American involvement, the Afghan government still could not fight the Taliban to a stalemate without the help of the United States.

Prominent sports columnist calls for boycott of Beijing Winter Games

One of the country’s most influential sports columnists, Washington Posts Sally Jenkins, argues that the West should boycott the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing and hold them in Canada instead.

What do you do with an invasive constrictor snake? You walk away from it, what is it. You don’t send your most ambitious kids into her mouth and ask them to shut up and breathe shallowly for two weeks while they’re pressed for her. Isn’t that the most harmful thing we can do to a Mikaela Shiffrin?

Downloading data: the numbers you need to know today

31,481,525: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, according to the most recent data from NBC News and health officials. (That’s 80,362 more than yesterday morning.)

567,525: The number of deaths in the United States from the virus so far, according to the most recent data from NBC News. (That’s 880 more than yesterday morning.)

192,282,781: number of doses of vaccine administered in the United States

20.5 percent: the share of Americans who are fully immunized

15: The number of days Biden has left to reach his 100-day vaccination goal.

ICYMI: What else is going on in the world

First Lady Jill Biden is undergoing a joint medical procedure this morning.

Three GOP senators want to strip MLB of its antitrust exemption over its protest against All Star gambling.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officially invited Biden to address Congress on April 28.

An Inspector General’s report reveals that Capitol Police were told not to use their most aggressive tactics until January 6.

Arkansas is the latest state to approve a ban that would effectively prevent giving food and water to voters in line.

The Washington Post examines the bigger picture of the Afghan withdrawal from Bidens.

Chuck todd

Mark Murray

Carrie then







