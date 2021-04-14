Big test for Imran Khan as Tehreek-i-Labbaik demands expulsion of French ambassador from Pakistan





Many major cities in Pakistan are witnessing large-scale protests against the arrest of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Saad Hussain Rizvi in ​​Lahore as a preventative measure ahead of the April 20 deadline for the government.

The party had set a deadline for the government last year in October when a teacher in France who had shown blasphemous sketches of the Prophet Muhammad in class was beheaded, while the author was killed by French police then that they were trying to stop him.

Subsequently, the cartoons were displayed at protests across France, along with a caricature on the facade of a building in a city. France has maintained freedom of speech, with President Emmanuel Macron criticizing Islamists in the country, which has prompted angry reactions from the Muslim world.

Imran Khan and other leaders of the Muslim country condemned Macron’s tough stance and protests of anger followed.

TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi (Photo: Twitter)

The TLP demanded the severing of all ties with France and the boycott of French products in the country. The party has also called for the expulsion of the French ambassador from the country, which the government agreed to discuss within three months in November last year. The government under pressure had also agreed not to appoint its ambassador to France.

The case was due to be taken up by the government in parliament before the April 20, 2021 deadline. In a surprising development, the government arrested the TLP leader as the deadline approached, prompting angry reactions from the party. party supporters. The party now believes the government broke its promise.

Police clashed with protesters in Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and many other small towns across the country. Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the massive protests across the country, which still continue.

The latest reports indicate that the government was considering banning the right-wing party after the situation got out of hand. However, it is not clear whether the cabinet will allow such a proposal.

Will Pakistan’s diplomatic relations with France suffer?

The religious party TLP Pakistan enjoys massive support in its demand for the expulsion of the French ambassador from the country. Development risks a serious diplomatic rupture between Pakistan and France on several levels. This measure could jeopardize the worldwide reputation of Pakistani people and the country’s relations with many Western countries.

The growing proximity between France and India also contributed to the deterioration of the European country’s relations with Pakistan, which had always been friendly and cordial.

The expulsion of the French ambassador by the Imran government under pressure from religious parties will have serious consequences, which will not only seriously affect bilateral relations but also extend to important international fora, notably the Security Council and the United Nations. European Union, of which France is a permanent member.

The situation worsens in many Pakistani cities after the arrest of the TLP leader

Several casualties and deaths reported. Cities like Lahore and Karachi in Sieze # TLPNationWideProtest pic.twitter.com/8wizwC70oR

– Farhan Butt (@Farhanbutt___) April 13, 2021

Quoting the former Pakistani ambassador to France, Ghalib Iqbal of the BBC said that the deportation of the French ambassador will provoke a strong reaction not only from France but also from other Western countries as any country that gives in under pressure of a group and accepts its demands cannot have an independent foreign and domestic policy.

More importantly, the diplomatic divide could have an impact on the country’s chances of extricating the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), of which France is an important member. The country was rocked by an acute economic crisis and made serious efforts to withdraw from the FATF gray list. France was also one of the countries opposed to Pakistan removing Pakistan from the gray list last February.

While Pakistan exports a large part of its products to European countries, including France, experts warn against any measure that could worsen relations between the two countries. Former diplomats in Pakistan urge the government to resolve the impasse through peaceful negotiations and public consultations, and not to take any action that harms the country’s interests.

You have to see whether or not this decision is right for your country. If it’s good for your country, you should take it regardless of the consequences, Ambassador Ghalib added.

You cannot kick the French ambassador out and then tell the world that we have been coerced. If you think this decision is okay with you, take it to the Pakistani parliament and act on it.

It will be difficult for the Prime Minister of the country, Imran Khan, to make a decision on this issue. It’s like being caught between a rock and a hard place. He risks losing the support of conservative sections by declining the TLP’s demand, and if he accepts it, he will be criticized for bowing to the country’s religious factions while sidelining the country’s interests.

Authors’ profile

Follow EurAsian Times on Google News







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos