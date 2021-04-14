Here is another side of the Modis Gujarat model

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

It is often cited that Gujarat is the laboratory for the kind of Hindutva politics the RSS wants to have in India.

Ever since the BJP, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, came to the center of national politics, displacing Congress, anti-BJP politics is often defined as a struggle against the Gujarat model.

On April 12, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee again declared that she would not allow Bengal to become Gujarat. In Delhi, if the word secularism is widely used and abused, Gujarat is also heavily soiled in the corridors of capitals by the elites in power since the riots of 2002 in Gujarat.

Still so strong

In the eyes of many anti-Modi critics, the state is anything but secular. In a convoluted way, the negative branding of Gujarat helped Modi. Therefore, what the opposition wants to use against him is actually working for the BJP.

Modis critics should try to re-decode if not just the politics of communalism and Hindu nationalism that works in favor of the BJP? Or, are there more layers in the Gujarat pattern?

Why did Modis’ political roots in Gujarat remain strong even after seven years of leaving Gujarat?

In fact, the situation is quite undemocratic where you hear many people inside and outside the government saying that amara CM PM che! (Our Chief Minister is the Prime Minister!)

What works for Modi

Three fundamental principles continue to work for Modi, even today, as his home state of Gujarat is in the midst of mismanagement of Covid. Add to that the level of corruption in the administration, which is unprecedented. The struggles of the poorest classes have intensified much more.

Modis connecting with people is a work in progress. He started experimenting with this plan to bind people to his party since 1987.

Over the past few decades, so many Gujaratis have expressed to me in different ways that the true model of Gujarat is one where the government makes sure that families in towns and villages feel safe about their daughters and that their families are safe. son do not have to go to police stations.

This desire sounds simplistic, but it is not. This is the difficult task of keeping law and order in place. This desire of parents is universal but in Gujarat the political class, even the corrupt, take it seriously. Both Hindus and Gujarati-speaking Muslims have this instinct in mind and there are obvious and visible attempts at the community level to help parents.

Family matters

In the 1990s, whenever non-Gujaratis visited Gujarat, they curiously watched teenage girls ride home on two-wheelers at midnight. This desire for family security is also the Gujarat model. Most BJP and Congress MPs would devote time and energy in their constituencies to family matters that come before them. It is an important part of their political career.

Since 2014, Modi and Amit Shah identify the same sociocultural instincts of society among voters in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

2) In Gujarat, the BJP and the pre-1990 Congress have always respected that their constituents are overwhelmed by the global phenomenon of consumerism. Gujarati voters are also demanding consumers. In addition, the centrality of money is brazenly accepted in Gujarat. In the past 20 years, few social uprisings have taken place despite the miseries of the marginal classes because there is universal acceptance of the saying Paiso bole che (money speaks).

Gujarati society of the middle class, Hindu and Muslim alike, demands certain necessities and comforts and if the state does not come in their way to acquire it and provide the necessary level of security, anti-establishment sentiments among people stay low. The edge of the Ahmedabad river on the banks of Sabarmati is criticized by many planners but the middle class of Ahmedabad appreciates it while giving credit to Modi.

It is impossible to ignore the grim reality of the divide that exists between Hindus and Muslims in some pockets of Gujarat, but as Zafar Sareshwala, a community leader explains, like the Gujarati Hindus, the Gujarati Muslims d ‘Ahmedabads wanted the riverside and BRT road networks in the Muslim-dominated areas very much and they understood that.

3) Since the early 1990s, the BJP has engaged with large and small sects in all districts of Gujarat. Like the hundreds of milk and sugar cooperative societies, the Gujaratis-Hindus and Muslims are quite adept and well advanced in nurturing and managing the sectarian sects which boast of their own multibillion rupee economy. . These sects are one of the most vital parts of Gujarati family life. Not only Lord Shiva, Ram and Krishna, but the importance of the sub-sects and the various goddesses Shakti peeths cannot be underestimated.

The Swaminarayan sect and the Vaishnavite Bhakti sects are among the wealthiest and enjoy huge supporters. The pilgrimage sites of Somanth, Dwarka, Nadiyads Sant Maharaj and Dakor have millions of followers.

Millions of devoted followers

Gayatri Pariwar and Morari Bapu who read Ramayan have hundreds of thousands of followers. Most of them run schools, colleges and many other social services. The BJP also has direct contact with Islamic sects based in Gujarat. Modi and Amit Shah have the most cordial relations with all major religious leaders and openly support their activities. The development of the infrastructure of these pilgrimage centers speaks volumes about the role of the BJP.

For more than two generations, the leaders of the small town BJP have worked hard to connect with these sects. Members of Congress have lost a great deal in keeping the connection they had for decades. Congress leader Arjun Modhawadia says, “We don’t have a network with them now. Some of the managers are working under pressure from the BJP. But we also need to introspect how and why we lost it.

Achyut Yagnik, co-author of The Shaping of Modern Gujarat: Plurality, Hindutva, and Beyond says: It was not the BJP alone that played the role in the Hindutvasation of the Gujarat middle class. The various sects of the Hindu religion have also played a major role in spreading the asserted identity of the Hindutva.

In Gujarat, the history of the BJP will remain incomplete without understanding the role of these sects in society. It is a story of three decades in which the BJP contacted the faithful through these pilgrimage centers. In Kutch, the legendary temple of Ashapura Mata is worshiped by thousands of devotees. Local leader and BJP lawyer Pravinsinh Vadher is a member of the trust that runs it. He himself is the devotee of Ashapura Mata.

In fact, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, state education minister, has been the unofficial BJP hub for 20 years for all sects. He is an affable leader and a religious man himself. If you meet him, it is difficult to distinguish between the bhakt and the politician in him.