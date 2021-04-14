Politics
Boris Johnson doesn’t rule out more officials having ties to Greensill | Greensill
Boris Johnson declined to rule out the possibility that more government officials may have had ties to Greensill Capital, as Keir Starmer used questions from the premiers to demand a full investigation into what he called the harassment which is now at the heart of this Conservative government.
Ahead of a Labor opposition day debate calling for a broader scrutiny of lobbying and cronyism after revelations David Cameron texted and called on ministers to seek emergency government aid for the financial firm now devastated, Johnson said he couldn’t remember her last conversation with Dave. .
Devoting all of his PMQ questions to the matter, Starmer asked the Prime Minister about any further connection after it emerged that the Government’s Commercial Director Bill Crothers was working as an adviser to Greensill in 2015 while he was still a civil servant.
Is the Prime Minister aware of any other government official who had commercial ties to Greensill or any other lobbying role while working in government? asked the Labor leader.
Johnson responded by referring to the review put in place by the government this week, led by company lawyer and business department adviser Nigel Boardman, telling Starmer: If he has any such information, he should of course make them available to Mr. Boardman. This is the point of his review.
In a later question, Labor MP Ruth Cadbury asked Johnson when he last spoke to Cameron. Johnson replied: The honest truth is I can’t remember the last time I spoke to Dave.
In often combative exchanges, Starmer challenged Johnson to support the Labor motion on Wednesday afternoon, which calls for an all-party select committee of MPs to investigate Greensill’s allegations.
Every day there is more evidence of the wrongdoing that is now at the heart of this Tory government, Starmer said, asking: Does the Prime Minister accept that there is a revolving door, in fact an open door , between his Conservative government and paid lobbyists?
Johnson responded that he shared widespread concerns about some of the stuff that was being read right now. While it was helpful for senior officials to engage with the private sector, it is unclear whether those limits were properly understood, he said.
The PM hit back at Starmer by highlighting workers’ objections in 2019 to a lobbying bill passed five years earlier, and the role of Peter Mandelson, who worked extensively as a lobbyist after leaving politics, to advise the party.
Starmer was scathing in response, referring to his former career as a prosecution lawyer: I haven’t heard such a ludicrous defense since my last days in Crown court. This is called the Shoplifting Defense, everyone’s stealing stuff, so why not me?
Opening the ensuing debate, Shadow Minister of Labor Rachel Reeves called Boardman a good friend, a very good friend of the Conservative government, saying the scope of his investigation was wholly inadequate and deliberately so.
Reeves said: It’s not independent, it’s hardly an investigation. It is only an insult. She said the Labor plan would create an independent investigation led by a team trusted by this house, and not by a handpicked person on the board of directors of any of the government departments involved in the scandal.
Responding on behalf of the government, Cabinet Office Minister Chloe Smith said the government would oppose the motion, arguing that much of the planned Labor investigative team’s work was already underway elsewhere, confusing and risking duplication.
Ministers were not happy with the lobbying, Smith said, while arguing that the information that had emerged about Greensill Capital did so in part because the system in place is doing its job and ensuring transparency support. and responsibility.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]