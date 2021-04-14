Boris Johnson doesn’t rule out more officials having ties to Greensill | Greensill

Boris Johnson declined to rule out the possibility that more government officials may have had ties to Greensill Capital, as Keir Starmer used questions from the premiers to demand a full investigation into what he called the harassment which is now at the heart of this Conservative government.

Ahead of a Labor opposition day debate calling for a broader scrutiny of lobbying and cronyism after revelations David Cameron texted and called on ministers to seek emergency government aid for the financial firm now devastated, Johnson said he couldn’t remember her last conversation with Dave. .

Devoting all of his PMQ questions to the matter, Starmer asked the Prime Minister about any further connection after it emerged that the Government’s Commercial Director Bill Crothers was working as an adviser to Greensill in 2015 while he was still a civil servant.

Is the Prime Minister aware of any other government official who had commercial ties to Greensill or any other lobbying role while working in government? asked the Labor leader.

Greensill scandal is tip of conservative sleaze iceberg, according to Keir Starmer video

Johnson responded by referring to the review put in place by the government this week, led by company lawyer and business department adviser Nigel Boardman, telling Starmer: If he has any such information, he should of course make them available to Mr. Boardman. This is the point of his review.

In a later question, Labor MP Ruth Cadbury asked Johnson when he last spoke to Cameron. Johnson replied: The honest truth is I can’t remember the last time I spoke to Dave.

In often combative exchanges, Starmer challenged Johnson to support the Labor motion on Wednesday afternoon, which calls for an all-party select committee of MPs to investigate Greensill’s allegations.

Every day there is more evidence of the wrongdoing that is now at the heart of this Tory government, Starmer said, asking: Does the Prime Minister accept that there is a revolving door, in fact an open door , between his Conservative government and paid lobbyists?

Johnson responded that he shared widespread concerns about some of the stuff that was being read right now. While it was helpful for senior officials to engage with the private sector, it is unclear whether those limits were properly understood, he said.

The PM hit back at Starmer by highlighting workers’ objections in 2019 to a lobbying bill passed five years earlier, and the role of Peter Mandelson, who worked extensively as a lobbyist after leaving politics, to advise the party.

Starmer was scathing in response, referring to his former career as a prosecution lawyer: I haven’t heard such a ludicrous defense since my last days in Crown court. This is called the Shoplifting Defense, everyone’s stealing stuff, so why not me?

Opening the ensuing debate, Shadow Minister of Labor Rachel Reeves called Boardman a good friend, a very good friend of the Conservative government, saying the scope of his investigation was wholly inadequate and deliberately so.

Reeves said: It’s not independent, it’s hardly an investigation. It is only an insult. She said the Labor plan would create an independent investigation led by a team trusted by this house, and not by a handpicked person on the board of directors of any of the government departments involved in the scandal.

Responding on behalf of the government, Cabinet Office Minister Chloe Smith said the government would oppose the motion, arguing that much of the planned Labor investigative team’s work was already underway elsewhere, confusing and risking duplication.

Ministers were not happy with the lobbying, Smith said, while arguing that the information that had emerged about Greensill Capital did so in part because the system in place is doing its job and ensuring transparency support. and responsibility.