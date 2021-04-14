Worried NYT absentee vote increases fraud until Donald Trump agrees





By making accusations of electoral fraud that he has not been able to prove, both before and after the election, Donald Trump has allowed his critics to dismiss as dishonest any concerns about electoral integrity. Typical was a late-September New York Times fact-check denouncing it as false GOP claims that expanding access to mail-in ballots and mail voting facilitated voter fraud.

Numerous independent studies and government reviews have concluded that voter fraud is extremely rare in any form, Linda Qiu wrote. This includes postal votes and postal ballots between which there is no significant difference. Not only are the two forms of voting secure, according to Qiu; they are considered the gold standard of electoral security.

Passing a law limiting postal votes, as Georgia recently did, is no longer choosing sides in a legitimate debate over how to balance the integrity of the ballot with the ease of voting. Instead, expressing concern about the risk of electoral fraud is seen as being involved in a different kind of fraud – an illegitimate effort to deprive the poor and minorities of their voting rights.

The New York Times has vigorously insisted in recent months that concerns about postal and postal votes, in particular, are dishonest violations of voting rights. Times editor-in-chief Spencer Bokat-Lindell wrote at the end of October that [t]The effort to discredit and discourage postal voting was the culmination of a decades-long disinformation campaign by the Republican Party and others to suppress votes, especially those cast by blacks and Latin Americans. .

But what about The Times itself, which for more than two decades has warned readers that the most common type of voter fraud involves postal voting? As recently as September, Times reporters Stephanie Saul and Reid Epstein quoted Richard Hasen, who teaches electoral law at the University of California, Irvine, as saying that [e]Voter fraud in the United States is very rare, but the most common type of fraud in the United States involves postal votes.

In 2018, agents working for the Republican candidate for the seat of the Ninth Congressional District of North Carolina tampered with the missing ballots. Times reporters Alan Blinder and Michael Wines told readers that states’ long history of electoral fraud is in the spotlight. They quoted attorney Bill Gilkeson as saying that postal votes were where the fraud really happened. In 2019, Blinder wrote: The Ninth District controversy ranks among the most high-profile examples of modern voter fraud, an example that underscores just how likely postal ballots are to be abused.

What explains the shift from a dark presentation of the problem to a decidedly rosy presentation? RealClearInvestigations asked a spokesperson for the New York Times if the newspapers’ current enthusiasm for absentee voting meant criticism and past reporting by its staff was wrong or misleading. RCI also asked if the stories were, albeit unintentionally, part of what Times Editor-in-Chief Bokat-Lindell called for a decades-long disinformation campaign by the Republican Party and others to suppress votes. . She did not answer these two questions.

But the examples already cited here do not appear to be outliers. The headline of a 2012 article by Times legal reporter Adam Liptak shouted: Mistake and fraud involved as absentee votes rise. Liptak said liberalizing postal voting increases the potential for fraud.

The flaws in postal voting are so serious, according to the Times, that they raise questions about the most basic promises of democracy. Under a section heading Fraud Easier Via Mail, Liptak wrote: Election administrators have a short name for a central weakness of mail voting. They call it grandma’s farming.

We learned from the Times that campaign agents help voters in retirement homes. These voters can be subjected to subtle pressure, outright intimidation or fraud. The secrecy of their vote is easily compromised. And their ballots can be intercepted both back and forth.

Postal votes also make it easier to buy and sell votes, Liptak continued. In recent years, courts have struck down the Illinois and Indiana mayoral elections over fraudulent missing ballots. Certain types of electoral fraud would be difficult to get rid of, he wrote. Impersonate voters on a scale large enough to potentially affect the outcome of an election, and you risk getting caught.

The Times cited no less an authority than Heather Gerken, an election expert who is now Dean of Yale Law School, on where to find fraud: You could steal missing ballots or stuff a ballot box, bribe an election administrator. or play with an electronic system. voting machine, Gerken told Liptak, concluding that this is why all evidence of stolen elections involves postal ballots etc. RealClearInvestigations reached out to Gerken to ask if she would stand by her comments. She did not answer.

Liptak’s article, with his central thesis that mail-in ballots are more likely to be compromised and contested than those cast in person, was persuasive enough that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas cited it as recent dissent.

Also in 2012, the New York Times ran an op-ed by Hasen, the UC Irvine professor that Times reporters quoted last September. In the editorial, he observed: Every year we see convictions for postal vote fraud. Not a lot, but enough to know it’s a problem.

Hasen wrote that he had not found an election for decades in which identity theft fraud had any chance of changing the outcome of an election. But absentee ballot fraud is a whole different matter. Hasen wrote that he regularly changes election results.

Contacted by RealClearInvestigations, Hasen stands by his observations. He says that over the past decade the ability to conduct absentee votes has improved, but any time the ballots slip out of the control of election officials, there is a risk. He suggests that the difference in statements on mail-in ballots made in the New York Times may be explained by some claims made by reporters and other claims by opinion staff at the newspaper.

In 2011, Pulitzer Prize-winning Timesman Charlie Savage wrote that compared to in-person voting, there was more evidence that absent-ballot fraud was used to attempt to alter the results of an election.

Joyce Purnick wrote a front page article in The New York Times in September 2006, stating that electoral law experts say most electoral fraud involves postal voting. In 2004, the newspaper warned of fraud in the upcoming national elections: officials are struggling to cope with coercive tactics and fraudulent vote-gathering involving mail-in votes that have undermined local races across the country , wrote journalist Michael Moss. The Times feared that many states had abandoned or refused to adopt postal voting guarantees that election officials warned will have to prevent a rigged election.

In November 2000, New York Timess Leslie Wayne warned against the expansion of postal voting: alternatives to traditional voting are more prone to fraud. Wayne attributed the concern to experts who said that [a]Candidates’ ballots can be more easily sold or shown to others before they are cast.

The New York Times is now insisting, through its appointed referee of verified facts, that absentee voting is the gold standard; the opinion page denounces any concerns about this practice not only as bad, but as a myth used to suppress the vote of the poor and minorities. And yet, for over 20 years, The Times has argued, not unreasonably, that postal ballots are more prone to fraud than in-person voting.

One might wonder whether the Times, in its eagerness to discredit arguments it now disagrees with, threw decades of its own reporting under the bus. This is indeed the question put to the Times, but without an answer.

This article was originally published on April 13, 2021 by RealClearInvestigations.

