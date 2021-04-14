Hainan leader on the path to growth of the province

Editor’s Note: Decision Makers is a global platform for decision makers to share their ideas about the events shaping the world today. Shen Xiaoming is the secretary of the Provincial CPC Committee in Hainan. The article reflects the views of Shen Xiaoming, and not necessarily those of CGTN. On April 13, 2018, Secretary General Xi Jinping attended the 30th anniversary meeting of the founding of Hainan Province and the Special Economic Zone. He delivered an important speech, during which he made for the first time a clear statement on the positioning of Hainan, namely: the pilot zone of deepening of reform and opening up, the pilot zone of national ecological renewal , the center of international tourism and consumption, and a pilot area serving our major national development strategies. The positioning of the three pilot areas and a center now guides the development of Hainan. All the works in Hainan, including the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port, are carried out in accordance with this positioning.

The Atlantis complex in Sanya, south China’s Hainan Province, April 4, 2020. / Xinhua The Atlantis complex in Sanya, south China’s Hainan Province, April 4, 2020. / Xinhua

The China International Consumer Products Expo will start on May 7. It is a major event for Hainan to become a center of international tourism and consumption, and it has been included in the central government work report this year. At present, there are well-known companies from 69 countries and regions around the world, bringing 1665 brands to the event. It is expected to be the largest consumer products fair in the Asia-Pacific region. Many companies will launch new products at the Expo. Over the past year, we have put in place a very effective and efficient system to fight COVID-19. With the system in place, we are prepared and ready to implement effective prevention and control measures during the Expo.

Screenshot of the official website of China International Consumer Products Expo. / CICPE Screenshot of the official website of China International Consumer Products Expo. / CICPE

The epidemic has brought great hardships and challenges to the world, but it has also been a mixed blessing. Although he closed a door for Hainan, he also opened a window for us. In fact, it was not just one window that was opened but three. The first window is the opportunity to boost consumption. With a ban on traveling abroad, people can no longer travel abroad and buy luxury goods. We then adjusted in time the tax exemption policy for the outer islands and introduced the new tax exemption policy which greatly favored the return of consumption of purchases abroad. In 2019, our duty-free sales reached 15 billion yuan. Last year, sales to our outer islands doubled to 30 billion. Our plan this year will be to double the $ 30 billion we had in 2020, to reach $ 60 billion.

Consumers shop at a duty free store at Sun Moon Plaza in Haikou, capital of southern China’s Hainan Province, Dec. 27, 2020. / Xinhua Consumers shop at a duty free store at Sun Moon Plaza in Haikou, capital of southern China’s Hainan Province, Dec. 27, 2020. / Xinhua