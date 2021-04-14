Politics
Hainan leader on the path to growth of the province
Editor’s Note: Decision Makers is a global platform for decision makers to share their ideas about the events shaping the world today. Shen Xiaoming is the secretary of the Provincial CPC Committee in Hainan. The article reflects the views of Shen Xiaoming, and not necessarily those of CGTN.
On April 13, 2018, Secretary General Xi Jinping attended the 30th anniversary meeting of the founding of Hainan Province and the Special Economic Zone. He delivered an important speech, during which he made for the first time a clear statement on the positioning of Hainan, namely: the pilot zone of deepening of reform and opening up, the pilot zone of national ecological renewal , the center of international tourism and consumption, and a pilot area serving our major national development strategies.
The positioning of the three pilot areas and a center now guides the development of Hainan. All the works in Hainan, including the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port, are carried out in accordance with this positioning.
The Atlantis complex in Sanya, south China’s Hainan Province, April 4, 2020. / Xinhua
The China International Consumer Products Expo will start on May 7. It is a major event for Hainan to become a center of international tourism and consumption, and it has been included in the central government work report this year.
At present, there are well-known companies from 69 countries and regions around the world, bringing 1665 brands to the event. It is expected to be the largest consumer products fair in the Asia-Pacific region. Many companies will launch new products at the Expo.
Over the past year, we have put in place a very effective and efficient system to fight COVID-19. With the system in place, we are prepared and ready to implement effective prevention and control measures during the Expo.
Screenshot of the official website of China International Consumer Products Expo. / CICPE
The epidemic has brought great hardships and challenges to the world, but it has also been a mixed blessing. Although he closed a door for Hainan, he also opened a window for us. In fact, it was not just one window that was opened but three.
The first window is the opportunity to boost consumption. With a ban on traveling abroad, people can no longer travel abroad and buy luxury goods. We then adjusted in time the tax exemption policy for the outer islands and introduced the new tax exemption policy which greatly favored the return of consumption of purchases abroad.
In 2019, our duty-free sales reached 15 billion yuan. Last year, sales to our outer islands doubled to 30 billion. Our plan this year will be to double the $ 30 billion we had in 2020, to reach $ 60 billion.
Consumers shop at a duty free store at Sun Moon Plaza in Haikou, capital of southern China’s Hainan Province, Dec. 27, 2020. / Xinhua
Consumers shop at a duty free store at Sun Moon Plaza in Haikou, capital of southern China’s Hainan Province, Dec. 27, 2020. / Xinhua
The second window is the opportunity to boost international medical tourism. With international travel suspended, people can no longer travel abroad for medical care. There are even some patients who are in the middle of their treatment and cannot proceed to the second phase of their treatment due to the epidemic.
Our Boao Lecheng medical tourism pilot area can fill this gap, because in this area we can use the drugs that patients originally intended to take overseas. They can now legally use these drugs in our area.
The third window is the opportunity to stimulate the consumption of international education services. With international travel restrictions, those who were going to study abroad cannot pursue their plans.
Parents wonder, what if there is another outbreak like this in the future? Can we enjoy high quality international education at home in China? And those famous foreign institutions that rely on Chinese students are also wondering, what should they do if they encounter a similar problem in the future? Can we open schools in China?
Hainan International Education Island is meeting the demand by providing high-end educational services. Last year, Harrow School in the UK already enrolled students at Haikou. And this year, seven new schools jointly operated by China and foreign countries will start enrolling students in our Lingshui Li’an International Education Innovation Pilot Zone. With the policies of the Hainan Free Trade Port in place, we are ready to seize the opportunities.
The world is experiencing great changes not seen in a century, and this will bring more opportunities and challenges to the Hainan Free Trade Port. We must strengthen our awareness of the risks and our reflection on the results, seize the opportunity and accelerate the construction of our free trade port. But as we move forward in building the free trade port, we have to pay attention to the pace.
Faster isn’t always better, and slower isn’t always better either. So what we need to do is step on the throttle when it’s time to speed up and step on the brake when it’s time to slow down. In my experience, it is easy to hit the accelerator, but difficult to use the brake.
