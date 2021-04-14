Pakistani opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif granted bail in money laundering case





By M Zulqernain

Lahore, April 14 (PTI) A Pakistani court on Wednesday granted bail to opposition leader and PML-N chairman Shahbaz Sharif, eight months after his arrest in connection with money laundering and asset laundering cases beyond the means of 7 billion rupees (41.9 million dollars).

As no other case is pending against him in court, Shahbaz, 69, who served as Chief Minister of the Punjab from 2008 to 2018, will be released from Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore following his release on bail in both case.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s younger brother after hearing arguments from the defense and prosecution.

The court ordered Shahbaz to submit two bonds worth PKR 5 million each.

The National Accountability Office of the country’s anti-graft body alleged that the Shahbazs family had assets of around PKR 16.5 million until 1990, which grew to over PKR 7 billion in 2018. , which was disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The NAB has already filed a lawsuit against Shahbaz in the liability court. Shahbaz’s lawyer told the court that since no investigation was underway against him in these cases, as the NAB has already filed a complaint against him, he should be released on bail.

Shabaz is accused of beneficiary of assets held in the name of his family members and of “benamidars” (in whose name is benami property) who had no sources to acquire these assets.

Benami property is property for which the real beneficiary is not the one in whose name the property was purchased.

NAB states: “Shahbaz and other suspects have committed offenses of corruption and corrupt practices as provided for in the provisions of the National Responsibility Ordinance of 1999 and Money Laundering as defined in the Law of 2010 against money laundering “.

A total of 20 people had been named in this case. The other main suspects are Shahbaz’s wife Nusrat, his sons Hamza (leader of the opposition in the Punjab) and Suleman (who is on the run in the UK), and his daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali.

The three-time Prime Minister of Pakistan Sharif has been in London since November 2019 for “ medical reasons ”.

The Imran Khan government declared Sharif on the run and canceled his passport. Sharif left the country after the court granted him bail in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case in which he was sentenced to seven years in Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore.

He also obtained a four-week bail for medical reasons to seek treatment abroad. The government declared him on the run after failing to justify extending his stay in London. PTI MZ PMS

