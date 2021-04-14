GOP donors and lawmakers discuss retired big tech RNC: CNBC





Key GOP players discussed the future of big tech and social media at RNC’s donor summit, CNBC reported. Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson told the post he spoke to attendees about prejudice on social media. Republicans and social media sites grapple with content blocks and moderation. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Key Republican figures spent part of the weekend mulling plans for the future of big tech at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to a CNBC report. according to a CNBC report.

Last weekend’s rally saw Republican donors, lawmakers and policy makers discuss their plans to tackle big tech, social media and U.S. businesses over the weekend, the publication reported.

Participants discussed a “strategy on social media and big tech,” Matt Schlapp, president of the American Conservative Union and retired participant, told the publication.

CNBC reported that Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson said he took part in conversations about “concern about prejudice and the growing power of media and social media.”

The two groups have disagreed over what Republicans see as restricting free speech and social media platforms see the removal of hate speech and disinformation from their sites.

After the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, social media giants rushed to crack down on Trump and his supporters, with Facebook and Twitter both suspending Trump’s accounts.

Twitter also purged 70,000 accounts associated with QAnon, blocked the accounts of Trump allies including Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell, and suspended the accounts of Mike Lindell and his company MyPillow after using them to spread fraud conspiracy theories. electoral.

Many Trump supporters flocked to the right-wing Talk network instead, but he was temporarily taken offline after his host Amazon Web Services severed ties.

But Republicans are fighting the crackdown on social media. Trump and Lindell plan to launch their own platforms, and top Republican donor Roy Bailey told CNBC he wanted to invest in a site where Tories wouldn’t have to “worry about censorship.”

The talks took place at the Republican National Committee Donors Summit, much of which was held at a Four Seasons hotel in Palm Beach, Florida.

The invitation-only event allows Republican candidates to mingle with party donors as they discuss GOP strategy and direction.

The group traveled to Mar-a-Lago on Saturday night for a speech by Trump, where he allegedly insulted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and asked people to call the COVID-19 vaccine “Trumpcine” .

Schlapp told the publication that some attendees at the Mar-a-Lago event said they were “canceled” by insurance companies and banks and believed they were not being denied services because banks thought their companies were too conservative.

He told CNBC that most conversations at Mar-a-Lago were “informal” and plans were still being worked out.

At other times during RNC retirement, Florida Senator Marco Rubio criticized big tech companies for the way they treated their staff and appeared to be encouraging GOP leaders to attract more support from unionized workers in the election. midterm of 2022, people briefed on the matter told CNBC.

In mid-March, Rubio became the first GOP senator to publicly endorse the efforts of Amazon workers to form a union.

He wrote for USA Today that the tech giant had “waged a war against working class values.”

Support for the organizing effort, which was ultimately rejected, came largely from Democratic lawmakers, including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

