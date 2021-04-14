Wisconsin Treasurer Godlewski launches nomination for US Senate





MADISON, Wis. (AP) Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski joined the growing ranks of Democrats vying for the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, launching her bid for the battlefield state seat currently held by Republican Senator Ron Johnson, who has yet to say if he will. seek a third term.

Godlewski, a native of Eau Claire who was elected treasurer in 2018, announced her candidacy in a video where she also castigates Johnson as a conspiracy theorist more loyal to former President Donald Trump than to the citizens of Wisconsin. She was not made available for interviews.

Godlewski said she would help support small businesses, tackle climate change, raise the minimum wage, lower the cost of prescription drugs, reform the criminal justice system and get rid of the obstruction. system of the Senate.

Ron Johnson has spent his time covering Donald Trump, denying climate change and caring for the super rich, Godlewski said in the video. Instead of conspiracy theories, we can focus on concrete help for families.

A spokesperson for Johnson declined to comment immediately. Anna Kelly, spokeswoman for the Wisconsin Republican Party, accused Godlewski of embellishing his accomplishments and delivering nothing substantial.

Godlewski, 39, joins fellow Milwaukee Bucks Democratic leaders Alex Lasry and Outagamie County Director Tom Nelson already in the running. Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes is considering, among other things, a race.

The race is set to be one of the toughest in the country with the Senate equally divided into play and Wisconsin tightly divided between Democrats and Republicans. Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016 by less than 23,000 votes and lost the state in November by just over 20,000 votes.

Godlewski and Lasry both have personal wealth that they can harness for racing. Godlewski is married to Max Duckworth, a multimillionaire investor from Maryland. She lent herself $ 290,000 as part of her 2018 campaign for the treasurer.

Lasry, the son of a billionaire hedge fund manager, has not said how much of his family’s personal wealth he will invest in the campaign. Lasry loaned his campaign $ 50,000 at the start. Lasry said he raised over $ 1 million in just the first six weeks of the race.

Nelson, a former state lawmaker, has no personal wealth to tap into for the race. Instead, he positions himself as a folk progressive, cutting a video in which he hosts a garage sale to help raise money for the race. He called on Godlewski not to spend his own money on the race. Nelson made the same request to Lasry, who ignored her.

Lasry responded to Godlewski’s arrival in the race by saying on Twitter: We’re all here with the same goal, beating Ron Johnson.

Godlewski launched his campaign just two days after the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that several publications and websites had stated that Godlewski had an MA from the University of Pennsylvania, even though he did not. She holds an undergraduate degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution from George Mason University and has said in the past that she intends to complete her graduate studies, but has yet to do so.

Godlewski previously worked on Hillary Clintons’ campaigns for President in 2008 and 2016.

Prior to running for treasurer in 2018, Godlewski led a bipartisan coalition that worked against a ballot measure this spring that would have eliminated the treasurer’s office. Voters rejected it, leaving the state treasurer’s office in place but with little official function. She chaired a task force on retirement savings that released a set of recommendations earlier this year.

Johnson is one of the Democrats’ biggest targets nationally as well as in Wisconsin.

Johnson became one of Trump’s most ardent supporters towards the end of his term. Johnson held a Senate committee hearing on December 16 to examine unsubstantiated voter fraud complaints that largely perpetuated Trump’s baseless claims. And on January 6, just before the U.S. Capitol was stormed, Johnson opposed the Arizona Electoral College vote count.

Johnson recently denied the racism charges after saying he was not worried about the predominantly white protesters storming the Capitol, but he would have been concerned if they had been Black Lives Matter supporters.

Johnson received approval from Trump last week, who issued a statement urging Johnson to run again in 2022. He has repeatedly said he doesn’t feel the need to make a decision anytime soon.

