India-China relations set to go through ‘difficult times’ in next 5-10 years, ex-NSA Shivshankar Menon says
New Delhi: The India-China relationship will be marked by difficult times over the next five to ten years, former National Security Advisor (NSA) Shivshankar Menon said on Tuesday as he discussed his new book at an event. online hosted by Harvard Kennedy School.
India now faces a China that is in a hurry to seize a moment of opportunity outlined in its global ambitions, Menon said at the event. Xi Jinping sees China as the center of Asia. “
However, he said tensions between India and China would not be permanent. The point is, China is part of our neighborhood and our periphery… it will never be a purely competitive adversarial relationship and it has never been a purely cooperative relationship. It oscillates between these two, he explained.
India and China have been working to ease tensions along the Line of Effective Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh since the clash at the Galwan border in June 2020. Last week, both sides held the 11th meeting of corp commanders at the Chushul-Mondo border.
Asked about a “thaw” in Indo-Pakistani relations and Pakistani army chief Javed Qamar Bajwas noted that India and Pakistan should bury the past, Menon called it a fishing expedition. He said Islamabad is motivated to know how much pressure India is under after what happened on the border with China.
Menon was the NSA under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Previously, he was Minister of Foreign Affairs of India. Currently, he is a visiting professor in international relations at Ashoka University. His new book, India and Asian geopolitics: the past, the present, is now available.
Quad has evolved beyond a simple safety dialogue
When asked about the formation of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, Menon observed that it had evolved beyond a simple security dialogue. As long as it was a security dialogue, it had a limited purpose. There was a risk that if any of the members pulled out or saw these safety issues differently, the Quad itself would collapse. This is what happened to him in 2008, he said.
Initiated in 2007, the Quad is a strategic and security framework within the framework of the Indo-Pacific construction between the United States, Japan, Australia and India. The Quad countries held their first summit meeting virtually on March 12.
Quad is not a closed store. He can’t deal with the Indo-Pacific unless he involves other people in the Indo-Pacific, ”Menon said. This does not mean that the Quad has to admit new members, but rather find new partners to work with, he added. The group is also expected to be a catalyst for the economic integration of Europe in the Southeast Asian region, he said.
On the FONOP line
Commenting on the United States Navy’s Freedom of Navigation Operation (FONOP) in India’s Exclusive Economic Zone Last week, which sparked an argument in India, said Menon: We just had a reminder that we [India and US] have slightly different interpretations of freedom and navigation and the law of the sea.
He said there are other ways to improve maritime safety, adding: I’m not sure FONOP is the way to go.
High expectations for India-US relations
Observing that Indo-US relations are at an all time high, Menon said expectations are now high for both countries. They need to find new directions in this relationship as the world changes dramatically, he said.
India and the United States can do more on the bilateral front in terms of students and education, agriculture, technology and areas that affect the lives of ordinary people, he said.
Asked about the role of internal cohesion in the United States and India, Menon said democracy is still a work in progress in India. The social contract, the fundamental political contract itself, is being renegotiated [in India], he said.
Menon suggested that India find ways to reconcile its interests with its democratic values, which do not always go in the same direction. Until now, India has tended to choose interests over values, he said, adding that US President Joe Biden, however, is pushing the world to rethink this.
