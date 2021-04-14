Nadiem too futuristic for Indonesian education

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

The President of the Association of Large Families Tamansiswa Cahyono Agus assessed the political approach adopted by the Minister of Education and Culture Nadiem Makarim too futuristic for Indonesian education.

According to him, the ecosystem and the education culture in Indonesia have not yet been able to meet the expectations of the policies taken by Nadiem after being in power for more than a year. The implementation of his policies on the ground is seen to be very different from the plans he mapped out.

“I appreciate the minister’s thinking about drastic changes which are structured, systematic, futuristic etc. Just because he is more foreign-oriented and futuristic, some are empty,” Cahyono said when contacted. . CNNIndonesia.com, Wednesday (14/4).





He cites the idea of ​​“freedom to learn” as an example. Since his appointment by President Joko Widodo in 2019, Nadiem has created a series of policies aimed at realizing the concept of freedom of learning.

Through Merdeka Belajar, Nadiem wants teachers and students to have the freedom to create innovations in education. The various policies that he put in place were also essentially to liberate educators or students in their choices.

However, Cahyono felt that this concept could not be applied only in Indonesia. He said the culture of teachers and students needs to be further refined to create an ecosystem that supports innovation.

“When he was released, the futuristic skills were not found as expected. Because conditions were not like abroad, those responsible and the climatic atmosphere of the ecosystem were already established. In Indonesia, this was not the case. In search of mouse paths, “he said.

Simply put, he continued, education in Indonesia is still characterized by a culture of cheating, the lack of enthusiasm of students to participate in learning activities, values-driven learning.

So when the scope of education was released without any culturally related assistance or enhancement, Cahyono found it to be a weakness that could be empowered by educators and students to achieve the highest possible score without a maximum learning process.

He admitted that the Merdeka Belajar that Nadiem wanted was actually a good concept. However, to achieve this goal, he felt that the character and identity of the nation had to be improved. According to him, Nadiem has not yet understood this.

“Right now there is still a gap (between the will to make a change and the reality). Because the soul, culture, culture and national identity have not been managed properly, ”he concluded.

Cahyono felt that currently Indonesian education needs a figure of a minister of education and culture who understands this and has a strategy to meet the needs of future educational changes and the constraints of its implementation in the field.

Since President Joko Widodo’s decision to combine the Ministry of Research and Technology with the Ministry of Education and Culture became public, the question of cabinet reshuffle or reshuffle has started to be widely debated.

Presidential Office (KSP) Chief Expert Ali Mochtar Ngabalin said Jokowi will appoint a new minister as Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Mendikbud-Ristek) under reshuffle.

Nadiem himself hasn’t spoken much about his vision and innovation in research since the decision to merge the two ministries was overturned by the DPR last week.

The head of the public relations and cooperation office of the Ministry of Education and Culture, Hendarman, was also reluctant to respond regarding the possibility of Nadiem being moved as Minister of Education and Culture when Jokowi announced this week’s reshuffle.

“Just wait,” said Hendarman to CNNIndonesia.com.

According to him, the Ministry of Education and Culture under Nadiem did not discuss the merger of the Ministry of Research and Technology and the Ministry of Education and Culture. He said the discussion was still awaiting guidance from the President.

Hendarman said that, for the most part, the Ministry of Education and Culture welcomes any changes made to make Indonesia more advanced.

“We are awaiting the official announcement of the president concerning the merger of the Ministry of Research and Technology and the Ministry of Education and Culture,” he added.

(fey / gil)





[Gambas:Video CNN]



