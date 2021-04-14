Back on his feet playing golf, Kapil Devlauds Indian pace battery – The New Indian Express





By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Indian captain Kapil Dev, World Cup winner, is back to golf after recovering from heart surgery he suffered in October 2020.

The 1983 World Cup winner, who held the world record for most try-out wickets at one point, has only watched cricket occasionally these days. However, he is delighted to see the depth of the Indian fast bowling reservations and has tips for the “great talent” Hardik Pandya.

“It’s great. I never expected 20-30 years back that we could have so many fast bowlers and a fast bowler who can be the best bowler in the world. You can tell they are some of the best. to the world – (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Shami and Bhuvneshwar (Kumar). I think it’s awesome, “Kapil, 62, told IANS as he played nine holes at Delhi Golf Club to collect coins. funds for surgeries for poor children with congenital heart defects.

“When I first started playing cricket, a fast bowler was new. Now we have so many of them. If three of our fast bowlers don’t play, then the next three can take their places and win the game for the. team, ”he added.

Since Kapil retired in 1994, India has been looking for fast and versatile bowling alley. The research has yet to bear fruit and India is currently hoping that Pandya will become that versatile player who can have a long international career.

Current India captain Virat Kohli recently said Pandya’s workload needs to be managed well ahead of her long tour of England which will see India play in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. in addition to playing five test matches against the hosts.

Kapil felt that Pandya, who has struggled with a back injury and hasn’t played much lately, still has a long way to go before she proves herself.

“I think he has to come a long way. He’s a great talent and a very good cricketer. He has to work on his physical form,” Kapil said.

Kapil said he doesn’t watch cricket much these days and hasn’t followed India’s recent exploits very closely to be able to comment on them.

“The only time I watch cricket up close and analytically is when I have to talk about it on TV and news channels. Otherwise, I see him as someone who watches cricket. don’t put me in mind. I’m just enjoying the game, “he said.

Kapil, who, along with Pakistani Imran Khan, New Zealander Richard Hadley and England Ian Botham, formed a legendary all-round quartet in the 1970s, 80s and early 1990s, played 131 tryouts and 225 ODI and stated that he was feeling well after his recovery. He added that the current Covid-19 pandemic is proving to be a learning experience.

“Awesome, very good. God is kind. I’m going around. This (Covid-19 pandemic) isn’t difficult. It’s a positive thing. It’s something in this world that no one ever has. experienced. It’s not bad. It’s an apprenticeship, “Kapil said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos