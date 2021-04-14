Modi Andolan Jivi’s sentence ridicules Ambedkars’ slogan, educate, agitate, organize

Two months before Dr BR Ambedkar’s 131st birthday, on April 14, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi derided and devalued his heritage by coining the phrase andolan jivi.

The Prime Minister defined this sentence as people who make a living by engaging in unrest. He coined it during the last budget session of parliament on February 8 when he was speaking on the motion of thanks for the president’s speech to Rajya Sabha.Used in a very derogatory and derogatory sense, the phrase was intended to those inside and outside India who supported and tweeted in favor of the continued agitation of Indian farmers against three agricultural laws which had been passed in violation of the constitution and parliamentary rules of procedure and conduct. Modi used the expression disparagingly and with complete disregard for anyone protesting and agitating against the laws and policies his government had crafted without consulting all stakeholders and then forced on the people.

Modi said that day:

There is now a new community in India called andolan jivi. This community will be spotted at any agitation, whether it is an agitation of lawyers, students or workers explicitly or implicitly, this community will succeed. They cannot live without andolan and are constantly looking for reasons to protest. We need to identify those people who reach all of these places and give a seemingly big ideological stance to mislead people. We have to make sure that the nation is protected from it. These Andolan jivis are like parasites.

These words from the Prime Minister of India ridiculed the culture and glorious history of the Indian protest movement which had been led by Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar, by humiliating those at the forefront of the farmers’ protests, those leading the protesters, Modi insulted the legacies of Gandhis and Ambedkars who make people protest and oppose unfair decisions made not only by the government but also by many other entities perpetuating structures of inequality and injustice.

A rallying cry

The expression andolan jivi is particularly insulting to Ambedkar. One of the key elements of its heritage is embodied in its iconic slogan, Educate, Agitate, Organize. Those three electrifying words were his closing statements at the All India Depressed Classes conference held in Nagpur in 1942. Seventy-nine years later when the Indian Prime Minister denounced the unrest and said sarcastically in Against the background of the protracted agitation of farmers that protesters are Andolans Jivis, he denounced Ambedkar himself.

In their book An uncertain glory: India and its contradictions, Professors Jean Dreze and Amartya Sen invoke the slogan Educate, Agitate, Organize several times in the chapter entitled A New India and writes:

BR Ambedkar, the champion of socially and economically discriminated against (who didn’t hesitate to challenge Indian nationalist leaders for their lack of commitment to economic and social democracy), insisted we had reason to sue , rather than losing faith in, the power to educate, agitate and organize.

Therefore, by ridiculing the protesters as Andolan Jivis, the Prime Minister ridiculed the concept of educating, agitating and organizing which is a pillar of public reasoning essential to the deepening of democracy and the development governance.

Dreze and Sen argue in their book that Ambedkars’ invitation to educate, agitate, and organize is possible in a democracy, but not without one. The authors continue: But, as Ambedkar also argued, the organization and agitation must be based on well-informed reasoning. The first point of his call, educate, is important here… We are very inspired by Ambedkars’ vision of informed and reasoned public engagement. The important task is not so much to find a new India, but to help make one.

When Alex von Tunzelmann, author of Indian summer: the secret story of the end of the empire, reviewed Dreze andSen’s book in the Telegraph, UK, she wrote: This rallying cry from the books is a quote from one of the great figures of the independence years, BR Ambedkar: educate, shake and organize.

In the new India mentioned by Modi, the field of agitation is almost absent. Dissent and unrest have been visited by massive state powers and many dissidents and agitators are now facing sedition and other serious accusations. Anyone inspired to follow Ambedkars’ slogan would be dubbed an andolan jivi and face the accompanying ridicule, sarcasm and criminal action. It is indeed tragic that the Modi regime, which celebrates November 29 as India’s Constitution Day and whistles its own trumpet for doing this or that to carry on Ambedkar’s legacy, now denies the slogan of ‘Ambedkars, one of the key elements of which is restlessness.

Even Mahatma Gandhi recommended adequate space for civil disobedience or unrest in independent India. From January 29, 1925, he wrote in Young India: Real Swaraj [freedom] will not come through the acquisition of authority by a few, but by the acquisition of the capacity by all to resist authority in cases of abuse. In other words, Swaraj is to be obtained by educating the masses in their ability to regulate and control authority. Gandhi’s ideas also involved turmoil.

But when people seek to achieve regulation and control of authority through agitation, they laugh at the phrase andolan jivi.

It is therefore appropriate to remain attached to the Ambedkars slogan, Educate, Agitate, Organize, to regulate the power of those who strike at the root of public reasoning by describing the legitimate agitation of people as the work of andolan jivis. It would be the real tribute to Ambedkar on the occasion of his birthday.

SN Sahuservi as OSD and press secretary to the former President of India, KR Narayanan.