Olympic sponsors should break free from grip of Beijing and China Games

The thought of that snake freezes you, doesn’t it? Well, that’s the point. This is how China insidiously exports its tyranny. And that’s why the West should either move the 2022 Winter Games away from Beijing or boycott.

The anaconda in the chandelier is the most apt description ever written of how Beijing’s rulers insinuate their power over others. The repressions are subtle at first. You are making a small but compromised deal in the name of trade or diplomacy or Olympic engagement with China. Once in the room, you realize that the massive, suffocating constrictor of a snake is coiled above your head, ready to choke the life of you or your business if it offends you. So people move very, very carefully.

Everyone in their shadows makes their adjustments small and large quite naturally, Link wrote.

Previously, China would only control or coerce its own citizens, inciting them into self-censorship and paralysis with that sense of latent but frightening threat. But lately the big, vague threat has sort of frozen the entire Western world. Everyone engaged with Beijing seems to be afraid to move a choked, unfree, hunched and inert muscle lest the serpent move. The IOC and its business partners are silent and immobilized to the point of encouraging slavery, torture and rape in the Uyghur camps in Xinjiang. They facilitate a dangerously aggressive anaconda encroachment on our own doors.

It is time to break this hold.

The leaders in Beijing want to control you whether you know it or not. President Xi Jinping is leading a concerted campaign to transnationalize his autocracy, undermine the United Nations human rights code and enforce a gag order world order on his murderous forced labor club despotism, which he would like many bring to Africa, America and the Caribbean. Do you want to scare yourself? Lily his 2017 remarks on how China should use Western divides to reform and develop the system of global governance. This is what it is all about and where Olympic sponsors and dozens of other American companies are funneling billions.

This is how the anaconda enters your light: Procter & Gamble, Major Olympic Partner, the world’s second largest advertiser, does well for people at home during the Winter Games with advertising slogans such as the Like campaign A Girl. Meanwhile, his silence on the subject of Uyghur rapes and forced sterilizations while working with the Chinese on something called the device fingerprint, which can evade Apple’s privacy tools to collect user data from your iPhone and track you without your consent for the purpose of targeting you with ads and god knows what else.

This is how the anaconda gets into your phone. To enter the Chinese market in 2014, LinkedIn had to integrate censorship criteria into its messaging. Then there’s the WeChat messaging app, which has made all of its content accessible to Chinese authorities.

Here’s how far the anaconda has crept into your good old American products. It turns out that Coca-Cola, another Olympic sponsor, is sourcing its sugar from Xinjiang, where Uyghur Muslims are persecuted and possibly slaughtered. American companies like Coke falsely claim they don’t know if they benefit from forced labor, because no one can check the factories there. Human rights monitors attempting to visit Xinjiang vocational training centers are arrested.

When IOC President Thomas Bach was confronted in March with the possibility of aiding and abetting the torture and driving of slaves, his eye could almost be felt on the anaconda.

We are not a super world government where the IOC could solve or even solve problems that the United Nations is struggling to grapple with, he said. He courageously added: This is the mission of politics.

Let’s let out this haze of smelly coward’s breath to clarify something: slavery, torture and gagging are not politics. These are atrocities, wickedness, crimes.

The IOC has long left behind simple amorality for active evil. He became the partner of despots seeking prestige and money laundering on billion dollar construction projects for their buddies. But it’s important to recognize that the Beijing Games are more than ordinary bossy sports wash. Beijing, according to a study by Amnesty International 2020, is certainly the most influential and assertive illiberal actor who is currently (re) shaping international human rights norms and standards.

They say the Olympic boycotts don’t work. Condoleezza Rice went so far as to call Jimmy Carters’ boycott of the Moscow Games in 1980 a blameless act that did nothing to change Soviet behavior in Afghanistan and only hurt the athletes. But this view of a boycott takes only one aspect of the equation into account: the behavior of the host.

What we need to change is our own behavior.

What do you do with an invasive constrictor snake? You walk away from it, what is it. You don’t send your most ambitious kids into her mouth and ask them to shut up and breathe shallowly for two weeks while they’re pressed for her. Isn’t that the most harmful thing we can do to a Mikaela Shiffrin?

Nothing will change China’s behavior. But the countries of the Western bloc and the companies that dominate the Olympic medal count have more than enough time to force the IOC to withdraw from Beijing. They should break the autocratic IOC handshake and host a replacement Winter Games in Canada. There would be nothing incomprehensible about such an act. On the contrary, it would be an act of powerful claim and self-determination.