Opinion | How Erdogan turned Turkish courts into a political weapon





The tribunal condemned Turkish authorities for handling the case of Ahmet Altan, an elderly writer and intellectual who was initially sentenced to life imprisonment (since reduced to 10 years and six months) for allegedly participating in the attempted coup military in 2016. The judgment of the ECHR concluded that there was no evidence that the applicant’s actions were part of a plan to overthrow the government. The courts also found that the prosecution did not give Altan access to the government prosecution against him, in addition to other violations of basic due process. The story continues under the ad The same could be said of a number of people incarcerated under the current regime. Erdogan systematically turned Turkish justice into a coercive instrument on the permanent offensive. The aim is to stifle any dissent or criticism against it or its policies with the ultimate goal of removing all restrictions on executive power. Sometimes some judges can try to turn the tide. Yet such cases are rare, as the judiciary operates on the direct instructions of an insecure president. If that’s not enough, Erdogan regularly initiates personal court cases against opposition leaders for defamation. The idea is to use state resources to harass and intimidate opponents under the guise of legalism. The story continues under the ad The genius of systems does not lie only in its arbitrariness but also in its unpredictability. Being critical means living with borrowed time because you can never predict when the state apparatus will be mobilized to persecute and harass someone or for what reason. Last month, Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, an opposition MP and human rights activist, had his parliamentary membership summarily revoked because he was convicted of supporting terrorism for having retweeted a newspaper article in 2016. A number of women who demonstrated on International Women’s Day (March 8) were arrested and charged for insulting the president. Sometimes the extravagance of the accusations can take your breath away. Ahmet Altan and his brother Mehmet were originally billed for sending subliminal messages to the putschists on television. (Mehmet has since been released, but Ahmet, of course, remains in prison.) The story continues under the ad Arbitrariness also extends to respect for court decisions. Last month, prosecutors launched a criminal case against the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), the third largest party in parliament. Its leader Selahattin Demirtas is languishing in prison despite a 2020 decision by the Turkish Constitutional Court that his continued detention was unconstitutional and should therefore be released. But the government ignored this ruling from its own court as well as a similar ruling from the European Court of Human Rights. (It should be noted, by the way, that Turkey is bound by a treaty to implement the decisions of the ECHR.) Erdogan has also ignored similar decisions regarding Osman Kavala, a civil society leader and philanthropist who has been the victim of fabricated charges for which there is no evidence. When the courts found no basis for the charges against him, new ones were invented. The author of this article is tried with Kavala; we both to be accused of for participating in (or leading) the failed coup of July 2016, with the prosecutor demanding three life sentences. The accusation stems from a false coincidence that I was in Istanbul on that fateful coup weekend leading a seminar on Iran and that I had a chance meeting with Kavala in a restaurant a few days later. The final ruling by the ECHR that Kavala should be released is just another decision being ignored. The story continues under the ad Erdogan lives in a rarefied world defined at one end by the Italian autocrat Benito Mussolini, as Ruth Ben-Ghiat describes, who was obsessed with slights against himself. Mussolini spent hours scouring the press for anything about him. Erdogan apparently does the same. The future does not bode well for Turkey. The erosion of constitutionalism and democracy through the use of arbitrary strategies will ultimately lead to the collapse of state institutions. Once that happens, it will be almost impossible to put them back together.

