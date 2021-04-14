Donald Trump Jr. castigates ‘non-American’ companies opposing election bills





Donald Trump Jr. urged Republicans to “stand up” against companies that push back on new state voting laws.

Former President Donald Trump’s son has also accused US companies of censoring conservative voices and promoting “freedom-killing” vaccine passports.

On Wednesday, Trump Jr. shared on Twitter an article from the conservative website The Federalist, which criticized a virtual meeting of business leaders last Saturday, who discussed how to respond to the shift in what some see as measures. more restrictive voting rules in many states. United States

The high-level meeting between business leaders from the healthcare, media and transportation sectors follows initiatives in 47 states to change voting laws, CBS reported.

The federalist article, written by Tristan Justice and published on Monday April 12, denigrated business leaders as belonging to a group in which “the revival is indoctrinated as a secular religion to develop a strategy for bypassing republican governance”.

Don Trump, Jr. addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference on February 26, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. He tweeted that Republicans should stand up to companies opposing electoral restrictions. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

In his tweet, Trump Jr. added his own post: “US companies push freedom-killing vaccine passports, censor conservatives on social media, and try to stop common sense voter ID laws . “

Trump Jr. has previously targeted vaccine passports which supporters argue may allow increased capacity at social events. Opponents see it as an invasion of privacy and an example of government overtaking.

“These awakened companies are not American in their essence. It’s time for Republicans to stand up to them!” Trump Jr. added in his tweet.

U.S. companies are pushing freedom-killing vaccine passports, censoring conservatives on social media, and trying to stop common-sense voter ID laws.

These awakened societies are not American at heart.

It’s time the Republicans finally stood up to them! Https: //t.co/37dbkuiOi1

– Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 14, 2021

Trump Jr.’s comments follow similar sentiments from prominent GOP figures such as his father, who called for a boycott of companies that opposed the new voting legislature passed in Georgia last month.

Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola, which are the largest employers in the state capital of Peach, Atlanta, have spoken out against the GOP voter identification law, saying it would deprive minority voters of their rights.

Trump Jr.’s tweet about companies opposing new voting measures comes as Amazon, BlackRock, Google and hundreds of other companies and executives signed a statement opposing “any discriminatory legislation” which would make it more difficult for people to vote.

A copy of the letter appeared in advertisements in the New York Times and Washington Post on Wednesday. It was hosted by former American Express CEO Kenneth Chenault and Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, who led 72 black executives to demand that American businesses oppose Georgia’s new voting laws.

The letter, which bears the names of the signatories under the headline “We Defend Democracy,” is the biggest statement of intent from big business opposing GOP-sponsored bills in states that seek to reduce postal ballots and to put in place a new electoral map requirements, among other measures.

According to the Brennan Center, as of March 24, at least 55 “restrictive bills” are in the process of being passed by legislatures in 24 states, 29 of which have passed a chamber, while 26 of them have passed. they did so by a vote in committee.

