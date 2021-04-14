Donald Trump is building a shadow Republican party





Trump quickly endorsed the effort, saying the founders, including his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, “have my full support as they work not only to preserve the historic achievements of my administration, but also to propel the America is the first program in the future “

This is the latest – and best-funded example, with an initial budget of $ 20 million – of how the 45th President and his supporters are building a constellation of groups (political, legal and political) that fit the structure of the national republican. Party.

And even more evidence that Donald Trump not only has no intention of straying from politics, but is also building what amounts to a ghost version of the GOP.

The centerpiece of this shadow party is Trump’s Save America Super PAC, which he has been aggressively collecting for months – including during his protracted efforts to protest the 2020 election results. According to a Trump aide who spoke with The New York Times, the PAC had $ 85 million in the bank at the start of the month, roughly equivalent to the $ 84 million in cash the Republican National Committee showed around the same time.

Trump has used – and will use – the PAC to fund his political activities. He has previously vowed to campaign against Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and has endorsed, among other things, Rep. Mo Brooks in the Alabama Senate race and Rep. Jody Hice’s candidacy to be the next secretary. State of Georgia.

“I stand before you tonight with the certainty that in 2022 we will take back the House and we will take back the Senate,” Trump told RNC donors over the weekend in Florida. “And then in 2024, a Republican candidate will win the White House.” (In that same speech, Trump also attacked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in deeply personal terms.) There’s also the America First Legal Foundation, which was established in late March by longtime confidant of Trump, Stephen Miller, in order to organize legal challenges to policies. promulgated by President Joe Biden and his administration. And yes, Trump publicly endorsed it too – calling Miller a “fearless, principled fighter for the America First movement. He has the backbone, integrity and never gives up.” And don’t forget the Conservative Partnership Institute, a sort of – a training ground for future Trump conservatives that was founded by former South Carolina Senator Jim DeMint – and former chief of staff to Trump in the White House, Mark Meadows, joined in January.

Taken together, the groups allow Trump to exert maximum influence over the party and its leadership not only in the months to come, but also in the years to come. And while the group’s primary focus will, no doubt, be to position Trump to march to the 2024 Republican nomination if he decides to pursue it, there are other reverberations – whether planned or no – of what’s going on here.

The establishment wing of the Republican Party, with McConnell at its head, is trying to move away from Trump. McConnell criticized Trump for his role in the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill (although he voted against the impeachment conviction against Trump for his role). McConnell-aligned outside group just endorsed Murkowski in Alaska The problem is twofold: 1) Trump has no interest in being moved and 2) The GOP base still sees Trump as its clear leader.

The construction of Trump Inc. in the political space is proof that the former president (and his many henchmen, hangers and family) are not only here for the long haul, but have absolutely no problem with build an infrastructure designed to marginalize the pillars of influence of the institution. What Trump is doing will force many big donors (and many small dollar donors too) to decide between giving to Trumpworld or the RNC as well as the various other establishment groups and committees that have always been the ships through which conservative money circulates.

And that’s a BIG problem for the Republican establishment.

