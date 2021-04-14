Politics
Jokowi calls on regions to facilitate investment permits
Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo called on local governments to support and simplify licensing services if there are new investment opportunities. According to him, this sector creates jobs very quickly and can improve the economy during the Covid-19 pandemic.
He communicated this by giving instructions to the participants of the regional chiefs coordination meeting in 2021 on Wednesday (14/4). Joko Widodo said that at present all countries are particularly focused on investment opportunities.
“We already have something called the law on job creation. The implementation of the law on job creation in the regions must be fully supported because it will open up investment,” he said. he said, quoted by merdeka.com via the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube account, Wednesday (14/4).
He says the services, including licensing to the Investment Coordination Board (BPKM), are very fast. This method should be adaptable at the local government level if there are new potential investors.
“Ladies and gentlemen, you can watch BKPM from time to time, how fast the permits can be seen. Regions are the same, provinces, regencies and cities, don’t slow down investment permits,” said Joko Widodo.
“Because the investment creates jobs. This means that if it slows down allows it, it will also slow down job creation in the existing regency and municipal provinces, which are run by all of you,” he said. for follow-up.
The slowdown in investment permits is also directly slowing regional economic growth, thereby slowing national economic growth.
According to him, it is impossible for the APBD and the APBN to increase significantly. One of the things that can increase economic growth is the investment and export sectors.
“This investment also provides income to the state, provides income to the regions. Because this is where we can collect taxes. From there we can collect what are called retributions,” he said. -he declares.
“76 percent of the country’s income comes from taxes. 76 percent of the state’s income comes from taxes. That’s fine. If there is a new investment in setting up businesses, factories, of creation of industries, it means that we collect taxes, there are the additional taxes. And the most important is indeed the taxes of the commercial entities, namely the companies or PT. Fully support the business world which wishes to invest or which already exists in order to be able to relaunch quickly. It is very important for me to pass on, ”he explained.
In the second quarter of this year or the period from April to June, it will determine whether or not economic growth can jump. If there is no improvement, the next quarter will be very heavy.
The target for the increase is at least more than 7% in the second quarter. He admitted that the target was very difficult. However, it can be resolved if there is support from local governments, both at the provincial and district levels.
“Everything moves together. I think it will be something easy. Because in the second quarter it will be easier to reach the number I said in the next quarter,” he added.
“Please do it really together so that we can get through this Covid-19 pandemic well and our economy back to a normal and better position,” Joko Widodo said. [eko]
