Biden rolls back Trump’s anti-abortion restrictions on family planning funds





Changes to the program, which took effect in 2019, banned family planning dollars from abortion providers and those who referred patients for the procedure. Democrats and abortion rights groups said the policy amounted to a “gag rule,” while anti-abortion groups aligned with the previous administration said federal funding should never go to the government. abortion providers, although long-standing rules already prohibit federal funding for abortion, except in rare cases.

The Trump policy also required clinics that provided abortions as well as Title X services such as STD testing and contraception to create two physically separate facilities, a provision many participants deemed so burdensome they had to leave. the program.

In the rule released Wednesday, the Biden administration said about a quarter of program providers have left due to the restrictions, leaving the program with 1,000 fewer service sites and 22% fewer patients nationwide. Six states have lost all of their Title X providers, while six others have lost the vast majority, according to the health department, which estimated the changes resulted in as many as 181,477 unwanted pregnancies.

The impact of the 2019 Final Rule has been devastating for the hundreds of thousands of Title X clients who have lost access to essential family planning and preventive health services, ”the new rule reads.

But despite calls from progressive groups to the Biden administration to suspend the application of the Trump-era policy while its review goes through the regulatory process, these restrictions will remain in place until Biden’s rule. be finalized later this year. A spokesperson for the HHS said federal law dictating regulatory procedures prevented the department from unwinding Trump’s policies earlier because Biden wanted to make sure the review survived potential litigation.

Yet reproductive rights groups, including those who have challenged Trump’s policies in court, have expressed frustration with the move.

If the proposed schedule is maintained, the reproductive health needs of millions of Title X patients could continue to be ignored for months to come, said Julie Rabinovitz, CEO of Essential Access Health, the title’s primary recipient. X in California. There is no need to wait to correct Title X. ”

Rabinovitz said that in the two years since the Trump rules came into effect, its network of Title X clinics has grown from 366 in 38 counties to 238 in 20 counties. Most of the vendors who left have signaled they are ready to join once the Trump-era restrictions are lifted, she said.

Planned Parenthood, which lost about $ 60 million in federal funding when it left Title X and previously served over 40% of the program’s patients, will not be able to join it until the end of the year. Yet the group supports the Biden administration’s regulatory strategy and is not calling for an immediate suspension of Trump restrictions.

“We know the rule-making process is necessary,” said Jacqueline Ayers, vice president of government relations and public policy for Planned Parenthood.

Conservative groups that celebrated the Title Trumps X rules are already considering challenging the rollback in court and aim to shape the rule-making process by submitting comments to HHS over the next 30 days. They are also asking the Supreme Court to hear a lawsuit against Trump’s policies, hoping the conservative 6-3 majority will uphold it. This would make it easier for a future Republican administration to reimpose the restrictions.

Because Trumps HHS is right about the law, [HHS] secretary [Xavier] Becerra is desperate to rush this rule change to prevent the Supreme Court from assigning another loss to the abortion lobby, said Roger Severino, a senior HHS official under the Trump administration who now heads a surveillance project focused on the HHS at Ethics and Public. Policy Center.

Groups such as Susan B. Anthony List have also pledged to mount a campaign to overthrow the House in 2022 that highlights the new Title X rule and other measures they see as indications of “extremism. of abortion ”of the Democrats.

“Biden-Harris Democrats are pursuing this extreme and unpopular agenda at their political peril,” said SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser.

The National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association, which includes both providers who left Title X to protest Trump’s rules and sites that decided to stay and comply, complained that the recent plan administration budget Biden should have asked for more money for Title X to catch up. for the Trump cuts and to deal with the current record rates of STDs.

President Biden has had several opportunities to accelerate the recovery of this network, but at every turn his administration fails to respond to desperate and urgent calls for help, ”said Clare Coleman, group chairman and CEO. The Biden administration has not only undermined its stated commitment to supporting family planning service providers in this budget proposal, but has chosen to keep the land in a dangerous waiting pattern with a rule-making process. extended. “

The HHS spokesperson countered that the administration’s request for $ 340 million represents an 18.7% increase from current program funding levels and more money than Title X has. Never received in its more than 50 years of history.

Bidens’ $ 1.9 trillion Covid rescue package adopted in March also included an additional $ 50 million increase for current Title X vendors to help them weather the pandemic, a move anti-abortion groups have decried it as a bailout for the abortion industry, though Trump’s restrictions on abortion providers remain in place for now.

The spokesperson said the funding request is in line with administration values ​​and that the proposed update includes a broader definition of “family planning” and an increased focus on racial equity.

In his previous role as California Attorney General, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra led a coalition of blue states in suing the Trump administration for the Title X rule. Lower federal courts have sided with those states, but the courts of appeal have allowed it to take effect everywhere except Maryland. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court said it would hear the case, but the Biden administration asked judges to dismiss it.

HHS said Becerra is set aside from any Title X litigation given his previous involvement, but will be involved in crafting the new rule.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos