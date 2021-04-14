Politics
Alibaba fines just a start as China’s big tech ‘rectification’ persists
State regulators show no one is bigger than Beijing to Xi Jinpings in China after record fine, public penance from tech giant and ‘who’s who’ of digital companies warned of ” rectify “their ambitions in a month.
E-commerce titan Alibaba absorbed the massive $ 2.78 billion penalty imposed by the Chinese market watchdog last Saturday, after a months-long investigation found it had abused its dominant position in the market.
Analysts say the retribution was part of Beijing’s plan to impose a regime on tech giants from Alibaba to Tencent to Baidu who have greased themselves on Chinese public data and personal finances.
After being hit with the biggest fine ever imposed on companies in China, equivalent to 4% of annual sales, Alibaba said it would “fully comply” and drop an exclusivity clause to allow merchants to sell also their products on competing e-commerce platforms.
Vice President Joe Tsai thanked the State Administration for Market Regulation for “good guidance on some of the specific issues under anti-monopoly law.”
Alibaba, which started out as an e-commerce platform, created the fintech colossus Ant Group, China’s largest online payments company, leaving Chinese regulators scrambling to keep pace with the market and respond to new digital lifestyles.
It struck rough waters after co-founder Jack Ma publicly criticized Chinese regulators in October for their warnings about Ant’s expansion.
In response, regulators withdrew Ant’s planned $ 35 billion IPO and ordered a restructuring of the company, decoupling “inappropriate ties” to other financial products.
It is now forced to transform into a financial holding company under the supervision of the central bank, binding it to banking rules.
Enter technology
The ant must pivot to values ”serving the real economy and the masses,” the state spokesperson for the Global Times said, citing regulators.
The restructuring “is designed to level the playing field between Ant and other fintechs,” said Angela Zhang, a law scholar at the University of Hong Kong.
“Ant’s main competitive advantage lies in the tons of data obtained through Alipay,” she said, citing the ubiquitous online payment platform.
The restructuring will challenge Ant’s ability to slide deeper into loans, insurance and investments, she added.
The message to companies that reach too high, too fast is clear, says Nicolas Bahmanyar, Beijing-based data and tech consultant.
“If in a group some activities are not completely legal, expect the whole group to be impacted,” he said.
“For international companies, this is really something to consider: all your eggs are in one basket when it comes to dealing with the regulator.”
Alibaba may have dodged a bullet with a quick fine it can afford to pay, instead of a protracted and demeaning probe “that discourages investors and long-term profitability,” says Larry Ong, analyst at the firm SinoInsider consultancy.
‘Complete rectification’
But the monopoly regulator was just beginning.
On Tuesday, he said 34 tech companies, including giants Baidu, Tencent and ByteDance, the owner of TikTok had been summoned and urged to “heed the warning” provided by Alibaba’s legal woes.
Companies were given a month to undergo a “full rectification,” a rigorous self-assessment to ensure that they are not violating monopoly laws, a statement from the State Administration said. market regulation.
They must also be careful not to do anything that “undermines the interests of operators and consumers,” the statement added, urging companies to “put national interests first”.
These interests closely reflect the main concerns of the almighty Chinese leader Xi, analysts said.
“Beijing seeks to harness the monopoly power, financial influence and de facto societal control of private tech companies ‘too big to fail’ to prevent them from imposing immense financial and political risks on the regime,” Ong said. .
“Xi Jinping is also targeting the interests of the factions behind Ma and Ant to reduce political risks ahead of the 20th Party Congress in 2022.”
Regulatory pressure on fintech has left analysts speculating who might be next in line for a slapdown.
Gaming giant became digital payment portal Tencent, food delivery leader Meituan and China’s largest retailer JD.com were also among those summoned for a tick on Tuesday.
Meituan was quick to commit to “consciously maintaining market order” and working closely with regulators.
But calm, understanding, or simply unable to turn away from the world’s largest consumer market, investors continued to buy Chinese fintech stocks.
Alibaba shares surged in Hong Kong on Monday, with the fine suggesting at least a ceasefire in the state’s attack on the company, while Tencent shares rose 2% to $ 617 from Hong Kong ($ 79) to Hong Kong on Wednesday noon.
Still, uncertainty permeates the outlook for runaway Chinese fintech companies.
“Is another Alibaba entity going to light up on a completely different subject like data?” Bahmanyar asked.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
