How big is the COVID-19 crisis in Turkey really? | Business and economic news

Istanbul, Turkey Healthcare professionals warn Turkey’s COVID-19 crisis could be even more severe than official statistics suggest as new restrictions take effect to tackle a record number of cases and Russia bans flights to the country.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday announced new measures after Turkey recorded 59,187 new cases the day before, among the highest in the world per capita and more than double the daily figure reported two weeks earlier.

The restrictions will be assessed in two weeks and will include an advanced nighttime street curfew from two a.m. to 7 p.m. and a ban on non-essential long-distance travel, which doctors say is key to the transmission. Indoor meals in cafes and restaurants and weekend shopping hours had already been restricted to limit meetings during the holy month of Ramadan.

Health professionals believe the move does not go far enough, however, pointing out that overcrowded areas such as shopping malls are still open and workplaces have been largely overlooked, with the exception of a shortening of one hour for public sector workers.

Dr Vedat Bulut, general secretary of the Turkish Medical Association (TMA), said the government had prioritized profits over saving lives in its handling of the crisis, with cases on the rise since the restrictions previous ones had been relaxed in early March. He said it had been too late to redouble measures and that as a result there had been hundreds of preventable deaths.

The health ministry has never accepted advice from professional organizations, such as the Turkish Medical Association or the Turkish Pharmacists Association, he said.

The management of a pandemic must be considered, preventive and scientific. However, in our country, the priorities were the profits of businessmen, factories and the financial system, and sometimes even national security reasons. The real data has not been shared with the public and therefore they are unaware of the true extent of the problem.

The Turkish government has denied the charges.

We categorically reject these claims. Turkey adheres to the same reporting standards as other countries and shares information with the public in a transparent manner. The World Health Organization, among others, has praised Turkey’s efforts to fight the pandemic, a senior Turkish official told Al Jazeera.

Nurse prepares vaccine dose at Ankara City Hospital [Cagla Gurdogan/Reuters]

Bulut said the restrictions should include a full 14-28 day lockdown and the closure of all congested and closed areas such as factories and shopping malls. He also said his organization was preparing to release a report in the coming weeks that shows the coronavirus death rate is about double what has been officially reported.

The report includes excess death rates for all of Turkey compiled from municipal figures. Data from the e-government of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, which oversees the country’s most populous city, shows that there were 7,162 more deaths between March 12, 2020 and October 18, 2020 than the average figure for the same period between 2015 and 2019, Bulut said, and 3,190 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19. This is a surplus figure of 3,972.

According to death figures from Johns Hopkins University, the turkey death rate of around 35,000 to just under four million cases is among the lowest of the 20 countries most affected by COVID-19. Reasons given for this over the past year include universal healthcare and lockdown for those over 65, meaning working-age adults make up the bulk of cases.

Bulut said, however, that the heavy workload of government data officials, poor health policy and inadequate software used to record cases were contributing to misleading numbers.

Dr Fark Hassan Var, from the southern city of Adana, for example, who had been in intensive care for months with COVID-19 but no longer tested positive, died at the end of March. His death was automatically recorded as a natural cause, despite a doctors order seen by Al Jazeera for drugs to treat symptoms of COVID-19 dated three days earlier. Her family said TMA was now fighting to have her death certificate changed.

Bar worker recovers chairs before tougher coronavirus restrictions apply in Istanbul [Dilara Senkaya/Reuters]

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter on Monday that there has been no significant increase in the occupancy rate of hospitals and that bed rates are 59% and 67.4% in hospitals. intensive care units, but this is also disputed by medical professionals.

Dr Necmettin Unal of Ankara University’s medical department told local media that there are only two COVID-19 intensive care wards in Istanbul and both are struggling with high admissions and a lack of effectively trained staff. He said that with very high intubation rates, the large influx would mean they would be unable to deal with new cases if the crisis was not tempered quickly.

Turkey was criticized last year for underreporting cases by excluding those who were asymptomatic, which it admitted and changed the practice. However, medical groups continued to dispute that the official numbers were much lower than the actual case numbers, with individual voices often labeled as terrorists by the government.

Balancing the priority given to public health and the economy is difficult in a country already struggling with spiraling poverty rates. According to government statistics, 250,000 people registered as unemployed in February alone and short-term work allowance payments to support people whose workplaces could no longer function due to COVID-19 were recently halted, leaving millions of people without formal income.

According to government statistics, 250,000 people registered as unemployed in February alone [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]

The economic impact of the depreciation of the lira since 2017 and an inflation rate of over 16% has been compounded by the coronavirus hitting Turkey’s tourism industry, a source of income it relies heavily on . China suspended flights from Turkey last week over concerns over the current wave of cases, while Russia announced it would restrict flights to and from Turkey between April 15 and June 1.

It’s a blow to tourist spots like Bodrum and Antalya, which expected a summer boom. In 2019, Turkey welcomed 45 million foreign tourists, including seven million Russians, but the total was less than 13 million in 2020.

The Moscow Times reported that half a million Russians would not be able to make the planned trips due to new flight cancellations, and growing political tensions between the two countries over Ukraine have also reportedly contributed. to this decision.

The Turkish government has blamed the UK variant for 85% of its current cases and assured the public that it expects 30 million doses of the BioNTech vaccine to be delivered by June. But he also said he would not offer any jab tourism to visitors to the UK.

Health Minister Koca said on Monday that 18 million doses of the vaccine have been administered to date and that Turkey has administered the most in the world, although global statistics do not support this claim.