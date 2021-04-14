Trump, defying custom, did not give the National Archives records of his speeches at political rallies





Public figures live in the words they remember. To understand the effect they had on the story, their words must be documented. No one is absolutely sure what Abraham Lincoln said in his most famous speech, the Gettysburg Speech. There are five known manuscripts, but all of them are slightly different. Each daily newspaper article contains a different story.

In the case of modern presidents, for the official record we rely on transcripts of all their speeches collected by the national government.

But in the case of Donald Trump, this historic record is likely to have a big gap. Almost 10% of total public speeches by presidents are excluded from the official record. And that means a false image of the Trump presidency is being created on the official posterity record.

In speeches President George W. Bush would give while seeking out GOP candidates, he made the same joke 50 different times, apologizing to the public for pulling the straw and getting it instead of. Laura Bush. Paul J. Richards / AFP / Getty Images Saving records

In 1957, the National Historical Publications Commission, a part of the National Archives that works to preserve, publish and encourage the use of documentary sources relating to the history of the United States, recommended developing a uniform system so that all Presidency documents can be archived. They did so to literally save presidential records from the flames: President Warren G. Hardings’ wife claimed to have burned all of his records, and Robert Todd Lincoln burned all of his father’s war correspondence. Other presidents have seen their files intentionally destroyed, such as Chester A. Arthur and Martin Van Buren.

Thus, the government collects and retains all presidential communications, including decrees, announcements, appointments, statements and speeches. This includes all public oral communications from presidents, which are also placed as public documents in the compilation of presidential documents.

These are part of the official records of any administration, published by the Office of the Federal Register, National Archives and Documents Administration on a weekly basis by the White House press secretary. In most presidencies, the document or transcript is available a few days to a few weeks after any event. At the end of an administration, these documents constitute the basis of the formal collections of the President’s Public Papers.

As a political scientist, I’m interested in where presidents give speeches. What can we learn about their priorities based on their choice of location? What do these diagrams tell us about administrations?

For example, Barack Obama has mainly focused on large media markets in states that have strongly supported him. Trump also visited favorable places, including small media markets like Mankato, Minnesota, where the airport was not even big enough to fly with regular Air Force One.

Presidential speeches often convey a very different perception of an administration. Without all the pageantry, you can quickly get to the point of the tour in the text.

In speeches by President George W. Bush during the 2002 midterm election period, he made the same joke more than 50 times as his icebreaker. He would apologize if the audience drew the short straw and got it instead of Laura. His commitment to this joke gave insight into his desire to try and connect with an audience through self-defeating humor.

I found something strange when I started pulling stuff out of the compilation and organizing my own location database for the Donald Trump administration. I was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, and I care about my home state. I knew that on March 20, 2017, Donald Trump hosted a public rally in Louisville, where, in a twisty speech, he touched on everything from Kentucky coal miners to the Supreme Court in China to building d ‘a border wall and the illegal immigrants who were, he said. , rob and murder Americans.

But when I looked in the compilation in mid-2017, I couldn’t find the Louisville speech. No problem, I thought. They’re running right behind and they’ll put it on later.

A year later, I noticed that the Louisville speech was still not there. In addition, other speeches were missing. They weren’t speeches, they were just Trump rallies. By my calculations, 147 separate transcripts for public speaking events are missing from Trump’s official presidential speech records. That’s just over 8% of his presidential speeches.

President Chester A. Arthur, whose family burned several of his presidential files. It was not uncommon for the families of presidents to do so. Ole Peter Hansen Balling, artist; National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution What’s new, what’s new

The Presidential Archives Law, first passed in 1978, stipulates that administrations must keep all documentary material relating to the political activities of the President or members of the staff of presidents, but only if these activities concern or have a direct effect on the performance of constitutional, statutory or other official or ceremonial functions of the president.

An administration is authorized to exclude personal files which are purely private or which have no effect on the functions of a president. All public events are included, such as quick commentaries on the South Lawn, short chats with reporters and all public speeches, radio addresses, and even public phone calls to astronauts on the space shuttles.

But Trump’s large public gatherings, and what he has said about them, have so far been omitted from the public record his administration provided in compiling presidential documents. And while historians and the public alike can obtain publicly available transcripts of videos, that still does not meet the need for a comprehensive official collection of such statements.

Federal law stipulates that presidents are authorized to exclude documents directly related to the election of one or more particular individuals to federal, state or local office, which have no direct bearing or effect on the exercise of office. functions of the president.

The law has been interpreted to mean that an administration could omit notes, emails or other documents from what it sends for compilation. While many presidents do not provide transcripts for speeches at private fundraising events, gatherings covered by the Americas Press Corps likely do not fall under these exclusions.

Why is it important?

Government documents are among the main documents about who we are as a people.

These primary records speak directly to Americans; they are not what others tell us or interpret to us from our history. The government compiles and keeps these records to give an accurate account of the rulers the country has chosen. They provide a shared story in its entirety instead of a quick snippet or clip displayed in a news story.

[Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversations newsletter.]

Since 1981, the public has legally owned all presidential documents. As soon as a president leaves office, the national archivist obtains legal custody of all. Presidents generally have the honor of being good custodians of history. There is no real penalty for non-compliance.

But these public documents, with which I work constantly, have so far always been accessible to the public and they have been quickly. Internal presidential documents like memos or emails have a rigorous archiving process that lasts for years before they are even accessible. I have a record of every presidential speech from 1945 to 2021, every president since Clinton has all of their public speeches available online. Until President Trump, there were no public speeches missing from the permanent collection. By suppressing these speeches, Trump creates a false perception of his presidency, making it more serious and traditional.

And by the way: that Louisville speech from 2017 is still missing from the records in 2021.

