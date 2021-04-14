Politics
Jokowi calls on regional officials to pay attention to drug availability for patients with Covid-19
Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo instructed the Community Micro Activity Restriction (PPKM) Enforcement Policy to continue to function optimally in all regions. It is just that the availability of medicines for patients with Covid-19 and sick residents must always be guaranteed.
The PPKM option is still considered effective over lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19 in the smallest community. In addition, in PPKM there is a call for each region to have its own isolation room.
“Because in one district maybe the case only occurs in one village or two villages. Yes, that village is isolated so that it does not spread further,” he said. Jokowi by giving instructions to regional officials, as quoted by merdeka.com via the youtube account of the Presidential Secretariat, Wednesday (14/4).
In addition, socialization and the application of health protocols continue on a massive scale. This effort will be assisted by TNI and the national police, in Forkopimda.
“Likewise with the treatment for those who need treatment. Check whether the drug is still or not. The drug control is available or not for the next few weeks or for the next months,” said Joko Widodo.
“Everything has to be checked. We all have to work in detail. We can no longer work casually for Covid and the economy,” he said. [rhm]
