Study finds people want more than watchdogs for journalists





NEW YORK A study of public attitudes towards the press reveals that distrust goes beyond partisanship and boils down to how journalists define their very mission.

In short: Americans want more than a watchdog.

The study, released Wednesday by the Media Insight Project, a collaboration between the American Press Institute and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, suggests ways for news agencies to reach people they might turn off. now.

In some ways, this study suggests that our work is broader and more extensive than what we have defined, said Tom Rosenstiel, executive director of the American Press Institute.

The study identifies five core principles or beliefs that drive most journalists: monitoring officials and the powerful; amplify voices that are often ignored; society works best with open information; the more facts people have, the closer they get to the truth; and it is necessary to bring to light the problems of a community in order to solve them.

Yet the survey, which asked non-journalists a series of questions designed to measure support for each of these ideas, found overwhelming majority support for only one. Two-thirds of those interviewed fully supported the fact-finding mission.

Half of the public embraced the principle that it is important for the media to give voice to the less powerful, according to the survey, and just under half fully supported the roles of monitoring and promoting transparency.

Less than a third of respondents strongly agreed that it is important to aggressively report issues. Only 11% of the public, mostly liberals, offered full support for the five ideas.

I think they should be a watchdog over the government, but I don’t think they should be leaning anyway, said Annabell Hawkins, 41, a stay-at-home mom from Lawton, Oklahoma. When I grew up watching the news, it seemed pretty neutral to me. You would have either side. But now it doesn’t look like that anymore.

Hawkins said she believes the news media is spending far too much time criticizing former President Donald Trump and rarely gives him credit for everything he has done well during his tenure.

I just want to know the facts about what happened so I can make up my mind, said Patrick Gideons, a 64-year-old former oil industry supervisor who lives south of Houston. He lacks confidence in the news media because he thinks they offer too many opinions.

Gideons, however, said he gets most of his news through social media, which is adept at directing followers to beliefs they’re comfortable with. He said he only knew one person who subscribed to a newspaper, plus his 91-year-old father.

Polls show how public attitudes towards the press have deteriorated over the past 50 years and, over the course of this century, how much more partisan it has become. In 2000, a Gallup poll found that 53% of Democrats said they trusted the media, compared to 47% of Republicans. In the last full year of the Trump presidency, Gallup found that confidence had risen to 73% among Democrats and dropped to 10% among Republicans.

The survey results indicate ways in which news agencies can combat negativity.

Half a century ago, when newspapers were flourishing and before the internet and cable television led to an explosion of opinion news, public opinion on the role of journalists was more consistent with the way reporters viewed the work themselves, Rosenstiel said.

We were the tough guys, we were the cops, he said.

The study now indicates that consumers are interested in news that highlights potential solutions to problems and want to hear about things that work, he said.

We tend to think of stories that celebrate the good things in society as sweet, a little bit shabby stories, he said. But they may be more important than we realize in providing a complete and accurate picture of the world.

People who place more emphasis on loyalty and authority tend to be more skeptical of the core values ​​journalists try to uphold, as opposed to those who place more importance on fairness, according to the study. Changes in the way a story is designed can make it more appealing to different audiences.

In one example, the researchers took an article about a canceled recreation center project in a low-income neighborhood and pointed to the less significant item in the original story that the park superintendent had embezzled from designated funds for. the project by the mayor of the city. The change led to the story being seen as more reliable and engaging by a wider audience, especially those who value authority.

The national survey was conducted among 2,727 adults in the fall of 2019, and a second series of interviews was conducted last August with 1,155 people who responded to the first survey.

The study found that the majority of Americans think the media don’t care about them and try to cover up their mistakes. Despite the negativity, Rosenstiel said he believes the two sides may understand each other better.

Believe it or not, most reporters are honest enough, said Rosenstiel, a former Los Angeles Times and Newsweek reporter.

Ordinary people should note that when reporters say they are only doing their job, they actually mean it, he said, because they define their job in a certain way. They don’t lie. They really don’t see themselves as secret agents of the Democratic Party. They have this set of principles that they think they respect.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

