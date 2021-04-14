Five years after the Paris Agreement, how effective has the Climate Pact been?

Photo: thelazyartist / Pexels

US President Joe Biden invited 40 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese Xi Jinping and Russian Vladimir Putin, to a virtual climate summit in April, according to the White House. The summit, scheduled for April 22, falls on Earth Day and could be seen as a curtain raiser for COP 26, the UN-sponsored global climate change forum scheduled for Glasgow in November 2021.

Unlike the former president, who saw climate change as a hoax or a plot invented by foreign powers to sabotage America’s conventional energy-based industries, the government of the day appears firmly committed to the climate cause. . Shortly after Biden’s victory became clear in last year’s presidential elections, he decided to join the Paris Agreement and also appointed a special climate envoy.

When appalled by reports that the United States was leaving the climate pact, most national leaders likely sighed when it returned to the negotiating table. The United States is the second largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world, but, more importantly, it is often considered to be at the forefront of the climate movement, embodied prominently by the former Vice President Al Gore and later by President Barack Obama.

The event on April 22 could therefore be an act of confidence intended to further reassure the global community, which finds itself in the midst of an unprecedented public health crisis due to the pandemic and the resulting economic hardships. And beyond the symbolic, this virtual meeting could also be useful to take stock of the performance of major greenhouse gas emitters and to prepare for the Glasgow meeting where a revision of the Paris Agreement is guaranteed. In the latter, member countries will have to submit their climate action plans, aka Intended Nationally Determined Contributions.

Held within the framework of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and signed by 195 countries, the 2015 Paris Agreement is an international agreement that proclaims the aspirations of countries to limit global warming to well below 2 ° C by 2100. It also underlines the intention of countries to achieve net-zero emissions by the second half of the century, when the amount of greenhouse gases emitted could equal the amount removed from the ‘atmosphere.

This can only be achieved by rapidly moving away from fossil fuels for energy and transport, halting forest loss, and reshaping agricultural practices, land use and food systems. The deal says nothing about how those targets were set and also appears to be pinning its hopes on distant technological interventions that promise to remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere and bury them underground.

It is a fact that the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere increased by about 277 parts per million (ppm) in 1750, at the start of the industrial age, and currently hovers around 408 ppm. Scientists have been warning for some time that if the resulting warming continues unabated, we will have environmental catastrophe on the horizon. Some symptoms are already apparent: loss of glaciers, record droughts and floods, and widespread extinctions of species.

Building consensus on stopping global warming and signing a treaty can at best be described as a diplomatic success. The agreement is said to be legally binding, but it is not armed with any follow-up mechanism or implementation protocol, so it is not clear how the world can guarantee the success of the agreement. . According to the United Nations Environment Program’s Emissions Gap Report, published in November 2019, the top four global emitters are China, the United States, the EU and India. Together, they have contributed about 55% of emissions over the past decade. However, if we include emissions from land use change, Brazil will be in the top four.

Industrial activity has the largest carbon footprint, followed by forestry, transportation, agriculture and construction, according to the report. Carbon dioxide emissions from the use of fossil fuels increased by 1.3% per year from 2009 to 2018. So, lest these emissions drop 7.6% every year here, the world will not succeed. failing to meet the agreement’s more conservative target of a 1.5 ° C temperature increase. These numbers explain why it is important for countries around the world to align.

There is also growing concern that no previous climate agreement has been ambitious or urgent enough and that the Paris Agreement should be an exception. But the main challenge on this front is also a daunting one: to evolve a credible international legal framework that binds all signatories so that they are all responsible for their shortcomings on the way to achieving the goals dictated by science. of the climate.

To begin with, we could formulate a strong legal framework that could be formulated using the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea as a model, starting by defining the rights and responsibilities of nations with respect to their climate footprint, and then establishing guidelines for business and management. natural resources.

Many leading developed countries have announced initiatives to increase R&D spending on clean energy projects. The Paris Agreement also orders these countries to take the lead in financing less endowed and more vulnerable countries. As Amitav Ghosh says in his 2016 book, The great inconvenience“When poverty is mentioned in the agreement, it is always as a state in itself, to be alleviated through financial and other mechanisms. The word never appears in connection with justice ”.

A 2016 World Bank report also warned that climate variability could threaten food security in regions like sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, where the poor will be more prone to flooding than the average urban population, as well. than malaria, dengue fever, diarrhea, etc. The report further said that climate change could push more than 100 million people into extreme poverty by 2030.

Adaptation is one of the key processes to prevent, or at least mitigate, the impact of climate disasters. But from an equity perspective, adaptation should include measures to alleviate the impact of poverty and increase access to resources, thereby reducing vulnerability.

Thus, by emphasizing a single technological approach, as important as it is, the Paris Agreement ignores the social aspects of the crisis, the social inequalities which exacerbate the ecological debt between the “global north” and the “south. “. The agreement does not want to enter into the practices, the paradigms of unlimited growth, which we know have created the situation it wants to remedy.

Ghosh, in his book, cites international drug agreements that use strong language to condemn drug addiction. He then asks why we shouldn’t doom our addiction to perpetual growth, specifically causing a climate crisis and raising unprecedented existential questions for humanity at large. In fact, from the perspective of this criticism, how should we assess the Paris Agreement?

Given the stakes, the agreement is undoubtedly a successful start and an important instrument in terms of mainstreaming climate crisis science. But the worry is that this crisis could end up simply as a technological challenge, funded by the high priests of neoliberal corporations and corporations. The fact that the climate crisis is the product of unlimited consumerism and waste cannot be conveniently ruled out.

Most importantly, we cannot leave the sustainability gap and social injustices unanswered, and we cannot afford to have high growth rates at the expense of the planet’s survival systems. This crisis offers the opportunity to operate a paradigm shift that opts for prosperity but without growth.

CP Rajendran is Assistant Professor at the Institute for Advanced Studies, Bengaluru.