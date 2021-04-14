Jokowi reminds regional officials not to ignore spread of Covid-19 during economic recovery





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo called on all regional leaders to focus on management as well as accelerating health and economic recovery. Both of these issues need to be managed properly, without being distracted by the decrease in Covid-19 cases. “The duties of all ladies and gentlemen are that both must be handled properly. Gasoline and brakes must be done properly. Because the thing called Covid is not visible,” he said. Jokowi in giving instructions to participants at the regional chiefs coordination meeting in 2021, merdeka.com reportedly said from the Presidential Secretariat’s youtube account on Wednesday (14/4). “Don’t let the economy put the economy too first and then ignore the spread of Covid-19, where an increase in covid cases has increased, the economy will actually be depressed,” he continued. The management of patients with cases of covid should be done in a consistent manner. He referred to one of the countries where the number of Covid-19 cases declined in January 2021. Once the economic sector opened up, there was a significant spike in Covid-19 cases in March. According to him, this should be a lesson not to rush into determining a policy. All decisions must be made with careful calculation. “Do this but by sector. Be careful by sector, be careful by sector, be careful by sector. The method has to be correct so that we can properly control the economic impact,” said Joko Widodo. “We remember that in January our daily active cases were 14,000, even 15,000. Today the numbers are two weeks, two weeks and three weeks, the numbers are 6,000, 5,000, 4 000 national daily cases, ”he said. [rhm]







