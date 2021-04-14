JOHN BRUMMETT: Meanwhile in Trumpland …





It was an interesting Thursday and Friday last week in Trumpland, formerly known as Arkansas.

The story begins with a big problem that has permeated the national news cycle.

Our legislature’s resolve to bully transgender children from multiple directions for the heck of it has been temporarily derailed at least in one direction by Governor Asa Hutchinson. He is a Republican of an almost extinct species, traceable to Ronald Reagan, and who still has reason and compassion at times.

Hutchinson had issued a studied veto on a bill banning transgender medical services for young people, saying the measure puts the condition between a child and their parents and their doctor and would forcefully and dangerously stop hormone therapy mid-treatment. .

The veto was quickly overturned, of course, because it’s 2021 in Arkansas.

Fox News, or a prime-time host there, got mad at Asa. Government restraint on social issues is not what modern Republicans are supposed to be. It is the imposition by the big government of intolerant fundamentalist “religious” views, often expressed in an offensive form.

Speaking of Donald Trump, the slated to be disgraced former Republican president stopped by Thursday and issued a statement attacking Hutchinson for being weak and a supposed Republican in name only – a RINO – and saying “goodbye.” “

Trump told Arkansas not to worry because Sarah Huckabee Sanders, his former propagandist who now occasionally visits a declared base in the state, is running as governor to save the day.

The Arkansas Republican Party issued a statement saying, come on, now Asa is a pretty safe Republican. The party observed that Arkansas now holds joint Democratic-Republican primaries in large part thanks to Asa’s work as the party’s co-chair.

So, to take stock: we had Trump attack Asa and the state GOP backing Asa and Trump by saying that Sanders, the next alleged Republican candidate for governor in 2022, would save Arkansas from Asa.

In the midst of that, this beautiful newspaper on Thursday asked Sanders to finally take a stand on an Arkansas issue.

She had been all over the country to attend fundraisers, speaking of Arkansas only as a convenient and incidental location for the Trumpian narrative that she will resist the looming hordes of awakened radical socialists who are soon to invade the Missouri border. under fiery command. of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

This newspaper asked Sanders about her position on this bill that Asa had vetoed and on this dust between Asa, her state party and the former president for whom she was once employed as a propagandist.

She texted to say that she had nothing to say about the personal differences between others and that she believed in a small government. But she said sometimes the government has to protect children and therefore she supported the bill that Hutchinson vetoed.

So there you have it: Sarah has taken a stand on a real Arkansas issue, stating that the way to protect Arkansas children is to give this state legislature, instead of parents and doctors, the responsibility of child health care.

Remember that all of this happened on Thursday. And then, Friday night, Sarah was greeted by Trump in Florida during a fundraiser for her governor’s race in Arkansas.

She bragged about this Saturday morning in a tweet.

So, let’s take stock again: we had a big uproar in Arkansas over state law. Our governor took care of it. Our state legislature has dealt with it. Trump stuck his nose in it, and the state’s Republican Party stood up for Asa, and then Sarah came out alongside Trump on Thursday, possibly because he was going to be fundraising alongside her on Friday night in Florida to support her. campaign to replace Asa as governor. from the aforementioned place – Arkansas, right?

Someone once wrote that the gubernatorial race of Sanders, a poll giant and seemingly certain winner, was aimed at establishing our state as a Trump outpost for the next insurgency if he ran again. and was being beaten fair and square.

I present as circumstantial proof the assessment drawn up above on the developments Thursday and Friday.

“Trumpland” could be a movie someday. Francis McDormand could play the role of outpost commander Sarah Sanders. It would take place in a location formerly known as Arkansas.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers Hall of Fame. Email him at [email protected] Read his Twitter feed @johnbrummett.

