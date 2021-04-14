British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cuts length of visit to India following Covid-19 crisis





British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons’ visit to India this month will be shorter than the originally planned trip of four to five days and will not include stops in Mumbai and Pune due to the Covid-19 situation, said Wednesday sources close to the developments. Johnson is expected to start the tour on April 26 and the itinerary will only include stops in cities such as New Delhi and Bengaluru that are linked to key meetings or important announcements and the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) , the people said on condition of anonymity. Although both countries have confirmed Johnsons’ visit in April, neither side has officially announced the dates or his itinerary. The visit has been described as part of the British government’s tilt towards the Indo-Pacific as part of a complete overhaul of foreign and security policies to unlock new opportunities in the region. The trip will be shorter and more business-oriented and involve fewer cities. The cities on the route will be linked to major meetings, announcements and memoranda of understanding, one of the people named above said. Events will be a mix of face-to-face meetings, such as talks with Johnsons with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, and virtual meetings, the people said. Some events related to the visit will be fully digital affairs, they added. An anonymous Johnson spokesman was quoted by Reuters for saying on Wednesday that the Prime Minister had cut the length of his trip to India due to the Covid-19 situation in the country. The spokesperson added that Johnson would meet with Modi. We have been in close contact with the Indian government regarding the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit in light of the Covid situation in India. As a result of these discussions, the prime minister made the decision to reduce the duration of the visit, the spokesperson told reporters. This program will focus on high-level discussions with the Indian government and Indian business leaders, the spokesperson said, adding that the bulk of the program will take place on April 26. Johnsons’ tour was previously expected to last four to five days and include stops in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai. This is the second time that Johnson’s planned visit to India has been hit by the Covid-19 crisis. In January, Johnson was slated to be the main guest at Republic Day celebrations, but canceled the visit to stay in Britain to focus on his government’s response to a new variant of the coronavirus that had spread quickly. The UK subsequently announced Johnson would visit India at the end of April when it unveiled an Integrated Defense, Development and Foreign Policy Review in March. Modi is expected to attend the G7 summit, to be held in Cornwall June 11-13, as Johnson’s special guest.

