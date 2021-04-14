Politics
From democracy to dictatorship, could it happen here?
I have noticed a disturbing trend in the world: a leader is democratically elected and gradually turns his country into a dictatorship.
In Turkey, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, “the tweet has been turned into a crime”, according to the Washington post, “and a troubled democracy turns into a dictatorship. Gradually but inexorably, a nation that once aspired to be an example of enlightened moderation is being transformed by Mr. Erdogan into a bleak totalitarian prison.”
Erdogan shut down some media outlets, forced others into ownership, and used minutes to jail his suspected enemies in the press, universities and law enforcement. Over 60,000 people have been arrested and 150,000 forced to quit their jobs. He is said to be planning an attack on Internet broadcasting and online free expression.
Likewise, Victor Orban effectively turned Hungary into a one-party state by amending the country’s constitution to give it a two-thirds majority in parliament with 44% of the vote. The media and judges serve his Fidesz party, not the public. He used a “state of emergency” to send his opponents to prison for “spreading false information”.
In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte has since been elected a populist, shutting down the country’s main news channel and murdering journalists, lawyers and human rights activists. Worse yet, his death squads have murdered over 29,000 people in a so-called “war on drugs.” He oversees 11 of the 15 High Court judges, ensuring that the killers will not be brought to justice.
The question I have pondered is: could it happen here? Dictatorships throughout history seem to have three characteristics:
- They are built on a “big lie”. In the words of Third Reich Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels, “If you tell a big enough lie and keep repeating it, people will eventually believe it.” For example, to justify the persecution of the Jews, the Nazis used the blood defamation myth that Jews murder non-Jews, especially non-Jewish children, in order to use their blood to perform religious rituals. .
- Violence is an essential element, whether it is the murder of Dutertes of journalists or the poisoning of Vladimir Putin of his adversaries.
- The authoritarians could not succeed without willing accomplices in the press and the government.
The scary thing is that these features seem to be all the rage in this country. We have just spent several months listening to former President Donald Trump claim that his “crushing” election victory was stolen by Democrats. With 60 court cases finding no evidence of illegal voting and his own attorney general admitting there was no fraud, Trump pulled off a feat that would impress Goebbels: convincing 36% of voters and 76% of Republicans that it was stolen.
We have also witnessed unprecedented political violence, namely the attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters on January 6. And this uprising would not have happened without the former allied presidents in Congress and the media spreading the electoral lie, with a host of conspiracy theories.
I may sound alarmist in suggesting that our democracy is in danger, but Republican lawmakers in 43 states have proposed at least 250 new laws to restrict the right to vote, much like the anti-democratic measures passed in Turkey and Hungary. Former President Trump, in fact, is a fervent admirer of Turkish leader Erdogan, whom he called a “great ally,” and of Hungarian President Orban, who he said “did a tremendous job in so many ways. different ”. Duterte’s murderous reign, Trump praised the Philippine leader for “the great job you do.”
The acceptance of the violence trumps the encouragement he gave the insurgents on January 6: “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously and brutally stripped of the great patriots that have been treated badly and unfairly for so long, “he tweeted.” We love you, you are very special Remember this day forever! “
The power of Trumpism is reflected in the race for the US Senate in Ohio where the two main Republican candidates are arguing over who is more pro-Trump. The danger this movement represents for our rights must alarm all of us. Unless patriotic Americans take action to defeat it, we could end up like other nations whose elected leaders have stolen their freedoms.
Phil Heimlich is a former assistant attorney from Cincinnati. He served as a Republican on the Cincinnati City Council and on the Hamilton County Commission. During the 2020 campaign, he helped lead Operation Grant, the Ohio branch of Republican Voters Against Trump. Twitter: @philheimlich.
picture credit
