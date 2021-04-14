Nikki Haley fails Trump test (opinion)





This week brings us a disturbing new chapter in the history of Nikki Haley and Donald Trump: him, a person who wouldn’t face a moral dilemma if the serpent in the Garden of Eden bit him on the ankle, and she someone who understands what is at stake when America’s most powerful person is deranged and eager to punish those who dare to challenge him.

On Monday, Haley, who was the United States’ ambassador to the United Nations under the former president, said she would support him if he ran again in 2024 and did not run against him. Haley is a leading star in the GOP, and has been widely expected to run for the next presidential race. She is smart, accomplished (she was also governor of South Carolina), charismatic, highly skilled, politically ambitious and the rare woman of color in the Republican Party. And she’s a coward.

There are several reasons why – other evidence to the contrary – cowardice should disqualify a candidate from attempting to lead the nation.

Americans deserve leaders who put the public interest first, who believe they are the best possible person for the job, and who are willing to fight for it. Failing that, they deserve a leader who will make the measured decision to hand over power to someone – perhaps a more popular figure – who they believe will serve the country honorably, competently, and well.

Haley doesn’t do any of these things. She gives up, in a preventive way, so that a man she knows destructive and incompetent can take back power over her country. This is dishonest and indicates that Haley has ceded any claim she has to the public trust. This move is expected to cloud his outlook on the national scene.

She clearly fears Trump and his base, and doesn’t seem to think she can win a primary in today’s Trump-obedient GOP with, potentially, the former president as a rival. Worse yet: She is unwilling to challenge him publicly, even though she knows it well – and has publicly expressed concern about the danger he poses.

Haley and Trump have been doing this dance for years now. In 2016, when Trump first ran for president, Haley said she would support any Republican candidate except him, calling him “anything a governor doesn’t want. of a president ”. After winning the nomination, she changed her mind somewhat, saying that while the election was embarrassing for both parties, she was planning to vote for Trump. Shortly after her election, Haley indicated she was willing to join her administration – and after being sworn in, she did. His tenure in the administration was complicated, in large part because of Trump’s penchant for chaos and myopia. But when she left in 2018, the two were on good terms – a wise move for a woman who hoped one day to capture the votes of her fanatic base.

When rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol complex in January, inflamed by the former president’s false claims that the election was stolen from him, Haley pointed to the obvious: Trump had stoked the riots and caused profound damage to American democracy.

“We have to recognize that he let us down,” she told Politico in February. “He took a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have gone, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that happen again.”

Two months later, Haley is apparently happy to let this happen again.

Part of that, of course, is that Haley is a sophisticated operator in a misogynist and increasingly authoritarian party. Even though the primaries are meant to be a contest of candidates and ideas – that’s their whole point – Trump and his supporters seem to believe he simply has the right to lead the Republican Party in perpetuity.

Haley surely knows that she is already fighting an uphill battle to win the presidential nomination of a party with ever more identity-driven impulses, a party that openly addresses an extremely white and largely (and increasingly) male electoral base. , which Trump plays like a clarinet.

Anyone who ran against Trump would be tarred, but a Native American woman? If Haley wants a future in her own party, she surely understands that she has to play by the impossible rules of conservative female ownership – and that means not challenging the grassroots favorite man for power.

Haley had (and still has) an option here: She could decide that Trump’s dangers, Round 2, are just too great to be inflicted on her country. She might believe there is something about her party worth saving and use her candidacy to determine if she is right.

Instead, she takes the cowardly approach again: speaking out when she thinks the risk is low, then refusing to act when the stakes are high. In this bet – putting one’s own professional interest above any moral duty or obligation to the public – at least it is consistent. And positively Trumpian.

