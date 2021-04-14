President Joko Widodo’s directives are in line with the priority of the Jember Regent’s work program – The Jember Regency Government

JEMBER – Regent of Jember Ir. H. Hendy Siswanto and Deputy Regent of Jember KH. MB. Firjaun Barlaman and Forkopimda attended the regional leadership coordination meeting for Pilkada 2020 held by the Ministry of Interior and chaired by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo online via a zoom meeting from the State Palace, Wednesday (14/4/2021).

In his leadership, by way of opening, President Jokowi congratulated all the regional leaders of the Pilkada 2020 who had been inaugurated and started to work to serve the community in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This position is both an honor and a great responsibility and should be exercised as best it can. I hope that in the future the use of APBD can focus only on a few development sectors, so that the results can be felt by the community. For example, the first year, focus on roads, after the completion of market concentration, etc., said the president.

He indicated that the proportion of use of APBD between capital expenditure could be higher than personnel expenditure.

Don’t just limit yourself to routine, results-driven innovation must also be achieved. So regional officials don’t just read the reports, they need to check directly to really know the conditions on the ground, the president continued.

In addition, amid an economy that is weakening due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the President has called on all regional leaders to facilitate investments and increase labor-intensive programs. artwork.

Currently our company is weak, many layoffs. We therefore ask that governors, regents, mayors facilitate investments to create jobs and encourage economic improvement. Likewise with high labor intensity, it can provide additional income to the community, added the president.

Besides the economy, President Jokowi also called for social spending to be immediately channeled and to support the smooth running of vaccinations. In addition to continuing to maintain community discipline in each region by complying with health protocols.

Jember Regent Ir. Hendy Siswanto said President Jokowi’s leadership is in line with the priority work programs of Jember Regent and Deputy Regent.

Regarding infrastructure, we, the regent and sub-regent of Jember, have budgeted this year from the 2021 APBD which was adopted a few days ago, first for the improvement of the roads in Jember on 800 kilometers, which is Gus Firjaun’s main priority work program, said Regent Hendy.

He said that, for the initial phase, his party is fixing potholes by the Rapid Reaction Unit (RCU), then it is estimated that by the end of May, the process of The tender has been completed and at the beginning of June 2021, the realization of road construction and improvement will start.

Regarding increased investment, Jember Regent Hendy Siswanto has promised to facilitate the licensing of investment in Jember Regency.

This promise is a goal for Hendy Siswanto so that the people of Jember can rise out of poverty.

To improve the well-being of the community, Hendy also called on all the village chiefs to become partners in building Jember for the prosperity of the community. All village chiefs are expected to innovate in their respective villages.

The village government is closest to the community directly. The key is in the village chief, you are our spearhead in the construction of Jember, so the village chiefs have to work with the government, make innovations and take long leaps in the construction of the village, “Regent asked. Hendy at a meeting of all village chiefs at PB Sudirman Hall Jember Regency Government last Thursday (08/04/2021).

Meanwhile, to tighten the discipline of health protocols, Regent Hendy explained that his party had set up watch posts in every village, in addition to calling residents who were overseas to do not go home.

The people of Jember still need to be disciplined to comply with government guidelines, discipline to comply with health protocols. For those who work out of town, please don’t go home first, Hendy pleaded. (ipf)