PMQ verdict: Boris Johnson has amnesia as questions multiply about David Cameron





W hen Boris Johnson begins a sentence with the honest truth is, it’s probably time to check out FullFacts’ Twitter feed. One of the best moments in a heated question from Prime Ministers was when Labor MP Ruth Cadbury ambushed Johnson with the simple question: When was the last time you met David Cameron. The PM froze as if he had made a mistake in a window and wondered what to say. The honest truth is, I can’t remember the last time I spoke to Dave, he said. It was not a good answer. Dave’s use reminded us that Boris was part of the same chumocracy before they all argued over Brexit. The apparent amnesia seemed a bit too convenient for Labor MPs who hooted in unison. It was a good day for MPs from the Labor backbench in London. Vicky Foxcroft baffled the Prime Minister by switching to British Sign Language to ask why there was no interpreter for the deaf at government briefings. Surprised by the sudden silence on a video link, Johnson stammered: I’ll get back to her as soon as I can. READ MORE Ms. Foxcroft really doesn’t need an interpreter. Bared teeth, blinking eyes, lips curved into a sneer, no one watching TV with the volume turned down could imagine that they would be happier to interrogate the Prime Minister with a baseball bat. Sir Keir Starmer also had a great day. Greensill Capital’s fury was the kind of open-ended goal that invites opposition leaders to mess around, run too hard to the penalty spot and trip over the ball. However, Starmer was perfect, mixed with bold humor in the crowd. “Does the Prime Minister think the current lobbying rules are adequate for his purpose?” he started slowly Johnson conceded: “I do indeed share the widespread concern about some of the things that were being read at the moment. What a clever phrase some of those things were, suggesting a mock disgust about something the cat was reading. resulted in nice people not needing to discuss in detail. Johnson said it was a good idea for officials to speak with companies, but admitted that it was not clear those limits had been correctly understood. Starmer stepped things up. Every day there was new evidence of the harassment that is now at the heart of this Conservative government. Does the Prime Minister accept that there is a revolving door, even an open door, between his Conservative government and paid lobbyists? “ Recognize the language? It was taken straight from Tony Blairs’ 1995 playbook when New Labor used the word sleaze to demolish the reputations of big governments after brown paper envelopes and money for questions. All we need is Boris to launch Back to Basics and there could be some sex scandals as well. Johnson described his government as consistently tough on lobbying and accused Labor of voting to repeal the 2014 Lobbying Act in their latest manifesto. Starmer was ready with a one-line retort about the law: “And where has this legislation led? Two years later, David Cameron was camping out in a Saudi desert with Lex Greensill having a cup of tea. Starmer a added, with a happy swagger: I rest my case. Johnson launched another missile at Labor. He is advised by Lord Mandelson of Global Counsel Limited, the prime minister said in the shocked tone of Captain Renault learning about gambling at the casino. Perhaps in the interest of full transparency, could Lord Mandelson be encouraged to disclose his other clients? Starmer had seen it coming. “I haven’t heard such a ridiculous defense since my last days at Crown Court,” the ex-DPP mocked. It’s called the Shoplifting Defense, everyone’s stinging stuff so why not me? It never worked. “ Johnson ignored the next question on Greensill and returned with another attack on the Labor Party. “He’s asking about lobbying on behalf of Greensill and, again, I don’t want to embarrass (Sir Keir), but he doesn’t have much to watch. This refers to the shadow defense secretary , John Healey, who lobbied for Greensill to get Covid-19 help. The Labor chief gave it both short notice, saying Healey was acting as a local MP and not a paid adviser. He shot down a rowdy Tory with a smile: If you think that’s a good point, you’ve got real problems. ” This is a refreshed version of Starmer, funny, skillful, sharp, and thinking two steps ahead. You couldn’t make it up, he jibed, saying the law firm the head of the investigation worked for had campaigned to relax the lobbying rules. Dubious contracts, privileged access, jobs for their companions, it is the return of the tory sleaze. Sir Keir won the trade how could he not donate the material? But did Johnson crawl, conquer? Not at all. The PM stood at the fold relaxed as the Sunday afternoon village player. Someone seems to have told the Prime Minister that whatever you say in the Commons, no one in the real world pays attention anyway.

