Turkey and northern Syria: the murderous and serious colonial project of Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a series of military operations in parts of northern Syria, regaining control not only of IS militias, but especially of the autonomous Kurds who live there. With the help of his vassals in the Syrian interim government (SIG), Turkey is pursuing nothing less than a colonial project in the border region of northern Syria, a project that it obviously intends to use to extend its area of ​​influence further south.

The SIG was formed in Istanbul in March 2013 by the rebel alliance known as the “National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces”. Founded at the end of 2012 in Doha, the Qatari capital, the SIG was recognized by 130 countries as the legitimate representation of the Syrian people shortly after in Marrakech. Initially, SIG was based in the city of Gaziantep in southern Turkey. He moved to the city of Azaz, in northern Syria, in 2016/17, when the Turkish army, allied with largely Islamist Syrian militias, took control of areas east of the Euphrates River. as part of the Euphrates Shield military operation.

This region, like other areas that would be occupied later, the northwestern region around Afrin is referred to in GIS terminology and generally also by Turkish state media as “liberated territories”. According to its own declarations and official documents, the SIG governs its own state, namely the “Syrian Arab Republic” that he proclaimed.

The name choice was no coincidence. It is also the official name of Assad’s Syria. The Syrian coat of arms differs only slightly from that of the “republic” SIG, which features three red stars instead of two.

Unlike its official name, however, the names of most of the institutions in this semi-state are in two languages: Arabic and Turkish. In addition, most town halls and town halls display the Turkish and SIG flags and have signs in Arabic and Turkish. The identity cards issued there are also in two languages. Both languages ​​are used consistently in all fields, not only in government offices and agencies, but also in the most diverse institutions of schools to youth clubs.

Rapid infrastructure development

Electricity, telecommunications, currency as well as the banking and postal system in the territories controlled by SIG all come from Turkey. Turkish construction companies are behind the rapid development of infrastructure, which is featured on the websites and Facebook pages of local GIS authorities. It is mainly Turkish companies that supply and apparently dominate the markets in the region.

“Helping our Syrian brothers,” as Turkey calls its paternalistic influence in the region, also extends to religion. Religious institutions in SIG territories are funded and run by the Directorate of Religious Affairs of Turkey (Diyanet), and imams and officials in these regions adhere to the religious policies of the ruling AKP in Turkey.

Just like in Turkey, they take responsibility for the religious education of the people, offering Quran lessons and other relevant lessons for adults and children. For women who typically wear a veil in the SIG condition, with many opting for the niqab, there is introduction to Islamic religious law and course on “the role of women in modern societies”.

The “Syrian National Army” (SNA), which is currently being built under Turkish patronage, is also imbued with the Islamist and neo-Ottoman spirit of the AKP.

Initially, it was made up of units of the Free Syrian Army, which started out secular, then became largely Islamist in its orientation, and the National Liberation Front, which was founded by like-minded militias in the north. from Syria in 2018.

Over the past two years, they have been joined by several new SNA units who, like their barracks and some older units, are often named after Seljuk and Ottoman heroes such as Sultan Mehmed II, the conqueror of Constantinople.

Ankara’s interpretation of the Syrian revolution

The rapid development of the armed forces is celebrated in self-proclaimed martial films which are used both on the forces’ social media pages and by local Turkish state and pro-GIS media.

On ceremonial occasions such as the opening of a new barracks or military academy, the main commanders of the SNA are used to delivering fiery speeches that are not lacking in jihadist motives.

Such speeches leave very little doubt as to the aim pursued here, namely the continuation of the “Syrian revolution” as also understood by SIG and Ankara; in other words, the “liberation” of the rest of Syria from the “enemies of Allah”. These enemies include the pro-PKK “terrorist” militias in the autonomous Kurdish territories of northern Syria and the Assad regime, which is condemned as “criminal”.

Hassan al-Daghim, head of the “Moral Leadership Directorate” of the SNA, tells the soldiers in his speeches that the struggle for liberation is a historic mission. Al-Daghim puts this struggle on an equal footing with the wars of conquest led by the Muslim rulers of the contemporaries of Muhammad and the Arab caliphs up to the Seljuk and Ottoman sultans while recalling with admiration the occupation of European soil. Al-Daghim in particular highlights the ideological direction of the military policy of this Turkish-Syrian enterprise.

Born in northern Syria in 1976, al-Daghim studied Sharia law in Sudan and Damascus and worked as an imam before joining the Syrian Islamist rebels and working to establish sharia courts and organs of religious leadership in areas of northern Syria where these rebels were active. . He is also a member of the “Syrian Islamic Council”, which was set up in Istanbul in 2014. This makes him a central link between the SNA and the coalition of Islamist scholars who claim responsibility for the spiritual leadership of the camp. opposition and Syrian refugees in the region and is, of course, actively supported by Diyanet of Turkey.

Questionable study intended to exonerate Turkey

The Turkish state is doing everything in its power to ensure that the ANS appears to the West in particular as an independent Syrian project. This was the objective of the report produced by the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) published in Turkish and English last November.

The author of the report, Omer Ozkizilcik, who makes absolutely no mention of the Islamist indoctrination of the SNA, in fact defends the SNA against the charge that it is a Turkish army of mercenaries. Indeed, Ozkizilcik writes that in December 2019 a considerable proportion of the 41 SNA factions were supported by the United States, however adding that after Washington withdrew its support a number of new factions were formed.

Based on these data from around 1,450 respondents, around 46.4 were child soldiers when they enrolled in 2017, or around 3.20% of the total. pic.twitter.com/CRdhm0m910 Dr. Diween Hawezy (@diweenhawezy) November 19, 2020

In addition, the numerous interviews conducted by Syrian experts from SETA are supposed to prove that contrary to what many critics believe, the ANS is not dominated by Syrian Turkmens. His research showed that there were only around 4,000 Syrian Turkmen fighters in the ANS, compared to over 30,000 Arab fighters and around 500 Kurds.

An eagle-eyed Kurdish reader noted that according to the charts on the age structure and service time of those interviewed for the study, the SNA must have recruited minors.. SETA responded quickly to criticism that child soldiers had been deployed by removing the study from its website.

Joseph Croitoru

Qantara.de 2021

Translated from German by Aingeal Flanagan