At Hannover Messe 2021, Pertamina shows its support for green and sustainable development





Jakarta (ANTARA) – PT Pertamina (Persero) supports the transformation of Industry 4.0 by accelerating the Energy Transition Program, which encourages the transition of energy consumption from fossil fuels to new and renewable energies (NRE). It is in line with the President of the Republic of Indonesia, in the direction of Joko Widodo, during the opening of the Hannover Messe 2021. The president emphasized three main aspects during the preparation of the Industry 4.0 roadmap for Indonesia. Namely, strengthening human resources, creating a conducive investment climate and investing in green development. According to President Jokowi, the pandemic is a momentum for achieving green development. For this reason, several advances have been made in Indonesia, including the development of biodiesel or green diesel from palm oil and the installation of solar panels. These projects will also create new jobs while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Pertamina Managing Director Nicke Widyawati said that as one of the participants in the Hannover Messe 2021 event, Pertamina supports green and sustainable development as outlined in 8 energy transition initiatives. We take the energy transition very seriously, which is a common goal to reduce global warming and achieve energy sustainability, ”said Nicke welcoming the Hannover Messe, which took place virtually from April 12-16, 2021. According to Nicke, the government has set a target for a renewable energy mix of 23% by 2025 and 31% by 2050. For this reason, Pertamina, a public energy company, is expanding its involvement in the Indonesian energy industry by increasing its contribution to advancing the energy mix. To achieve this goal, Pertamina converts refineries to produce green fuel such as green diesel, green avtur, green gasoline and the continued development of bioenergy like biomass and bioethanol. Pertamina also optimizes the installed capacity of geothermal energy, as well as the use of green hydrogen. Together with several other state-owned companies, Pertamina has also played a strategic role in integrating EV battery ecosystems and energy stores in Indonesia. “We are also strengthening integrated gasification to serve customers in the transportation, home and industrial sectors to reduce emissions,” Nicke continued. Next, in the power generation business, Nicke added that Pertamina also continues to increase new and renewable energy through solar power plants in various areas of Pertamina’s operations and the Sei Mangkei biogas plant. Efforts to reduce the carbon footprint are being made by implementing carbon capture, use and storage to increase production in several oil and gas fields. Nicke assured that Pertamina would continue its transformation by using its capacities, its portfolios, by expanding its partnerships and by strengthening its financial capacities. “Most importantly, we will continue to work in harmony with the community through the implementation of the ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) initiative in all aspects of Pertamina’s operations and activities. Pertamina will also encourage improvements in health, education and economic empowerment in an inclusive manner as in the spirit of Energizing Sustainable Future, ”Nicke concluded.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos