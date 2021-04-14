Sylvie Bermann on the life of an envoy

Sylvie Bermann, former French Ambassador to the UK, was puzzled by the number of UK headlines she generated when she described Boris Johnson as a liar in her recently published book, Goodbye Britannia. It’s hardly a diplomatic secret, she said coldly, speaking on Zoom from her apartment in Paris. It’s also not the sort of thing a diplomat can say in public, but Bermann, 67, reached the mandatory retirement age of the French Foreign Ministry in 2020, and though she was hesitant to give up a job she loved, she is finally free to do so. say what she likes.

Her book describes the jovial, charming, megalomaniacal Johnson as lending a veneer of acceptability to a campaign driven primarily by xenophobia, and describes Brexit as a triumph of emotion over reason in a country struggling to accept loss. of his empire and who is psychologically stuck in the 1940s. Bermann wanted Goodbye Britannia to serve as a warning to France of the threat of populism. Brexit was the first crisis in representative democracy and one of the most important, she told me.

Bermann thinks politicians should avoid referendums because they tend to function as vehicles of anti-elite anger. She sees parallels between the Brexit vote and Frances 2005 referendum on the EU constitution, which the government was shocked to lose. People are always mad at something, and this is an opportunity to show that you are angry, so whatever the referendum question is, the government is in danger of losing it, she said. Referendums are not for democracies, she insisted when I asked if refusing a referendum on an important issue would not be considered undemocratic. After all, she argued, the whole point of representative democracy is that your elected officials should represent your interests and have a better understanding of the issues than the average voter. She was concerned about the mistrust of expertise: it’s the problem of populism, populists all think they know everything. She saw this at work during the pandemic, when there appeared to be 66 million doctors or nurses in France, each believing themselves to be a medical expert. It wasn’t like that before the Internet, of course.

Bermann believes that Brexit has strengthened the unity of the EU and weakened Britain’s global position: it has damaged the UK’s relations with its biggest trading partner, and the country will find it difficult to assert its position. relevance on an international stage dominated by a new cold war between the United States and China. You have to be realistic, writes Bermann in his book, the size of the British or French population is just over half of the Chinese province of Guangdong.

Before her appointment to London in 2014, Bermann had served as the Ambassador to China, the first woman to do so, though she is reluctant to be drawn into a conversation about breaking glass ceilings. It doesn’t make any difference. You represent your country. You have your login details. Whether you are a man or a woman, it is the same, she said.

Bermann grew up mainly in Lyon, where her parents worked as lawyers, but moved to Paris as a student, where she read history at the Sorbonne, then majored in oriental languages. In 1976, she studied at the Beijing Language and Culture University. It was a momentous year for Chinese politics, that of the death of Mao Zedongs and the end of the Cultural Revolution. Bermann was one of around 20 French students authorized to enter the country as part of a strictly controlled exchange program. Her post was guarded and she shared a room with a Chinese student, a Communist Party loyalist, who was to report Bermann’s activities to the local authorities, but we weren’t allowed to do so much so there was no had not much to report. Despite these restrictions, Bermann was captivated by Chinese culture and history and determined to return to the country. Getting into the diplomatic service was one of the few ways to get there.

Her first overseas assignment was in Hong Kong in 1979. She remembers being taken on a trip to Shenzhen, the city that connects Hong Kong to mainland China. It was little more than an impoverished village then, although his Chinese hosts assured him that one day Shenzhen would rival Hong Kong. When she returned more than three decades later as France’s Ambassador to China, Shenzhen was a bustling metropolis at the heart of China’s burgeoning export industry.

It was extraordinary and fascinating. So even though we see them as competitors, it’s also a huge success for them, she said. Despite China’s extraordinary modernization, Bermann says she has always been drawn to the country’s strong ties to its past, the sense of continuity with thousands of years of history. If you consider Mao Zedong or Xi Jinping, they are actually emperors and they are considered a new dynasty, she said.

His last posting was in Moscow. Bermann has always loved trying to understand a new country, to learn its culture. She was struck by the influence of geography.

When you are a small country, when you are an island, when you are the largest country in the world, when you are overpopulated or, on the contrary, when you do not have enough population, it structures your mind, the way you see the world, she said. , then she paused. I really loved my job. I would have continued forever.

