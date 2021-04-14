Enes Kanter joins record rebounder club

On the news feed that often appears on my phone, I saw a photo of NBA basketball player Enes Kanter holding a piece of paper with the number 30 written on it.

What does it all mean? was the question that came to my mind. Kanter’s photo reminded me of a similar photo of Wilt Chamberlain holding up a 100 sign after scoring so many points in one game.

Reading the caption below the photo, I learned that Kanter set a Portland Trail Blazers team record by scoring 30 rebounds in a game against the Detroit Pistons this weekend.

Thirty is a lot of rebounds and I was happy for Kanter and his accomplishment. I guess Oklahoma City Thunder fans remember him as a former player on Oklahomas’ favorite NBA team. He played for the Thunder from 2015 to 2017 and during that time I assumed a taste for his style of play. He is one of the many former Thunder players who have gone to other places – Kevin Durant , Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Serge Ibaka, Steven Adams, to name a few.

Kanter is an interesting guy. He is from Turkey and after coming to the United States to play basketball, he sided with Turkish dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Looks like he called Erdogan the Hitler of our century on Twitter. The Kanters family denied him for his comments and support for a political coup in Turkey. During a basketball tour in 2017 that hosted camps in Hong Kong and other parts of Asia, he had to flee Indonesia, where he learned he was going to be arrested. Later in Romania, he learned that his passport had been canceled by the Turkish Embassy and had to flee to London and then to the United States. In 2019, he was a member of the New York Knicks, who were scheduled to play a game in London. He refused to travel with the team fearing he would be arrested in Europe. Later, as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, he refused to travel with the team to a game in Toronto, fearing it would not be safe for him to leave the United States.

US Senator from Oregon, Ron Wyden, had taken up Kanters’ cause, and Kanter said he would likely be prepared to take a pay cut to stay in Portland. Either way, you get the idea. If he continues to get 30 rebounds in a game, he probably won’t be asked to take a pay cut anytime soon.

As my normal thought process worked, I wondered what the NBA record could be for most rebounds in a game. Looking up, I remembered Wilt Chamberlain owning that mark, downing 55 in 1960 in a game with the Boston Celtics. Like Chamberlains’ record of 100 points in a single game, the record of 55 rebounds is unlikely to be broken – ever. Now, if Bill Russell was still playing, it might not be a safe bet. Chamberlain was No. 1 with 55, Russell had 51, and 49 twice as No. 2, 3 and 4; Chamberlain had 45 twice, 43 three times; Russell had 43 once, and 42 four times, then the name Nate Thurmond breaks the chain with 42. Chamberlain and Russell continue to dominate the list, with the name Jerry Lucas, with 40 appearing, and Neil Johnson with 39 sticking his name in there. Of the best 56 rebound games, Chamberlain had 29, Russell had 23. Kanters’ remarkable performances failed to break through the best 100 games in NBA history.

What I learned confirmed my memory that Chamberlain and Russell were two amazing players in their day. They are also number 1 and 2 in career rebound stats. Chamberlain was No. 1 with 23,924 rebounds in his career. No. 2 was Russell, with 21,620. The rest of the Top 20 includes Moses Malone, 17,834; Kareem Adbul-Jabbar, 17,440; Artis Gilmore, 16,330; Elvin Hayes, 16,279; Tim Duncan, 15,091; Karl Malone, 14968; Robert Parish, 14,715; Kevin Garnett, 14,662; Nate Thurmond, 14,464; Walt Bellamy, 14,241; Dwight Howard, 14,130; Wes Unseld, 13,769; Hakeem Olajuwon, 13,748; Shaquille ONeal, 13099; Buck Williams, 13017; Jerry Lucas, 12,942; Bob Pettit, 12,849; and Charles Barkley, 12 546.

While researching things for this report, I came across a writer who said Russell was a much better rebounder than Chamberlain. He doesn’t give much justification for his opinion, which he is quick to point out is just that – an opinion. But Russell was often favored over Chamberlain as a player by those who formed such opinions, and the reason is usually because Russells’ team won more NBA championships than Wilts. Russell has played in all 13 seasons of the NBA, all for the Boston Celtics. The Celtics have won 11 NBA titles during Russells’ career. The Chamberlains teams have just won two titles. It is a legitimate consideration. However, this opinion writer chose Chamberlain as the No. 3 rebounder in NBA history, behind Russell and Nate Thurmond. His rationale for Thurmond being evaluated against Chamberlain was that Thurmond often gave Wilt difficulty when playing head-to-head.

I have consulted a few other opinions on the best rebounders and both have included Dennis Rodman as a very big performer in this category. Rodmans’ flamboyant style earned him a lot of negative press, but he was one of the best offensive rebounders of all time and highly respected among his peers. One surprise name I encountered was Bill Bridges. I became a fan of Bridges when he played for the Kansas Jayhawks and when he was a member of the Kansas City team in the old ABL. Bridges was only 6 feet 6 inches tall, but he was a horse in both college and the pros. I was tickled to run on his name.

Bouncing is a part of basketball that doesn’t always get the cover that scoring runs. Lately, with all the emphasis on doubles, triples and quads, rebounds, assists and blocked shots are starting to be enjoyed. But thanks to former OKC player Enes Kanter, I learned more than I knew about the art of reducing rebounds.