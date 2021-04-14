Donald Trump surprised by audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks





Former President Donald Trump can’t seem to get away from the media. Trump was reportedly caught mocking former First Lady Michelle Obama for appearing in front of a group of Republican donors referring to former President Barack Obama by his middle name, Hussein.

Remarks by Trump, who is known to frequently attack women he disagrees with, were part of the speech he gave in Mar-A-Lago to Republican donors who then allegedly laughed at twisted way of the former president. According to the Washington Post, which first obtained the audio of the speech, the former first lady was ridiculed for supporting Stacey Abrams, who is another African-American woman and a Democratic opponent of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. Kemp is a Republican with whom Trump fell out.

Donald Trump reportedly mocked former first lady Michelle Obama for appearing in front of a group of Republican donors on Saturday, and again referred to former President Barack Obama by his middle name, Hussein.

The audio from the address reveals that the sponsors were falsely informed by Trump that Oprah Winfrey had camped in Atlanta to support Abrams in the 2018 election. Trump went on to say that Winfrey was in the city for several months before d turn on The Obama. Referring to Barack by his middle name, Trump reportedly told the crowd that Barack Hussein Obama and the very beautiful Michelle Obama were there. That’s when Republican donors mock Trump for his apparent mockery over how beautiful Michelle Obama looks. He then insulted Republican Minority Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, saying he was a “dumb son of a bitch for refusing to reject the results of the 2020 election victory, which he allegedly referred to as” bulls ** ”.

Former Vice President Mike Pence has also been accused of failing to undo the 2021 election victory of current President Joe Biden when he appeared before Congress in favor of Trump. Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser and face of the coronavirus response has also been described as ‘full of crap’.

The event, which saw several controversial Republicans make a series of comments targeting various people, was part of the weekend’s fundraiser for the National Republic Committee, also known as RNC. According to Politico, a member who was present that night said it was a “horrific event” and described it as long and negative. The person added: “It was excruciating. He didn’t talk about the positive things his administration has done.

