HEADLINE: The merger and the new ministry, who is the current minister?

Meanwhile, academician and former deputy II to presidential chief of staff Yanuar Nugroho said the merger of the Ministry of Research and Technology with the Ministry of Education and Culture indicates that the government of President Jokowi does not prioritize research and innovation.

“Dissolving and merging ministries in the middle of the cabinet term is like giving the signal that there is no planning for strategic matters. In addition, it is a signal that research and innovation are not priorities. These are signals that people like it or not, ”Yanuar said via his personal Twitter account, quoted Liputan6.com on Wednesday (14/4/2021).

He considers that the merger of the Ministry of Research and Technology with the Ministry of Education and Culture is a bad step. There are no longer any ministries specifically responsible for organizing research policies and strategies. Whereas without quality research, science and technology and innovation, there will be no progress.

“If you really want you to remember a government that thwarts the progress of the nation, the decision to dissolve the Ministry of Research and Technology (to say the least: merge the Ministry of Research and Technology) Technology at the Ministry of Education and Culture) is a bad step. There may be a National Agency for Research and Technology, but the dissolution of the Ministry of Research and Technology is a mistake, “he said. he declared.

Although the National Agency for Research and Innovation (BRIN) is still maintained, according to him, it has a different function from that of the ministry. BRIN is solely responsible for implementing policies and strategies. Meanwhile, the policy maker is the ministry that deals with research and innovation affairs.

Another problem is the question of combining research and education affairs in one department. Even though the philosophy of research and technology is different from the philosophy of education.

According to him, the philosophy of education helps to shape tastes (taste), desire (desire)and habits (habit) Somebody. So it’s more than just a question of curriculum, teachers and books.

Meanwhile, the research philosophy is a help to develop thinking skills (thought), Browse (investigation)and build explanations (reasoning). This is why the questions of research, science and technology, innovation must also be dealt with specifically. Because it’s not just a question of laboratories, budgets or journals.

“The Ministry of Education and Culture (minus higher education) dealt with upstream issues: early childhood education, primary and secondary education and the formation of values ​​through culture” , Yanuar said.

The Ministry of Education and Culture itself, Yanuar said, has a dual function, namely as a policy maker and its implementation. This is why there is a post of Director General in the ministry whose job is to shape policy and implementation. It is not members of Parliament who only make policy or only implement it.

“If research and technology merge there, it will definitely become a branch and headed by a managing director. In fact, the implementation is done at BRIN,” he said.

Meanwhile, BRIN cannot be empowered to develop policy. “No, this is not allowed. BRIN is an agency. Its task is to implement it. There are deputies, not general managers. Look at Law 11/2019, if the policies are applied. at BRIN, everything will pile up. The potential for abuse of power will be even greater, “he explained.

Incorporation is high risk

Yanuar also considers that the merger of the two ministries involves a great risk. Everything the ministry does will be partial.

“Or it’s complicated and fails. Also because there are so many manipulated people. But there are a lot of smart people in the Department of Education and Cultural Education? It won’t be handled in a way. optimal. Trust me, “he said.

Another issue that also affected the performance of the merged ministry was administrative issues. According to him, the formation of new ministries / institutions always takes time to prepare the budget and the structure.

“BPIP, BRG, Kemenristekdikti, it will take more than a year from when they are formed until they can function. How long will it take for the Ministry of Education and Research and Technology and the National Agency for Research and Innovation? ” Said Yanuar.

“Surely it can be quick! Believe? I don’t. How many Steps 1, 2 and others from Ristek will go to Dikbud? How do you want this regulated? How many MPs / officers are in BRIN? How long will he do it? It takes to recruit them? What about the budget? Way: the president himself must intervene if he wants to be quick, “he stressed.

Do not learn from experience

VII DPR Commission member RI Mulyanto viewed Jokowi’s government policy to merge the Ministry of Research and Technology with the Ministry of Education and Culture as a step backwards. Jokowi is considered not to have learned from previous experiences that the combination of the two ministries is ineffective. Its tasks and functions are not functioning optimally.

“We have had the experience of combining the functions of higher education with research and technology in the form of Kemenristek-Dikti. It turns out that the implementation did not work effectively, so the research and technology function was returned to the Ministry of Research and Technology and the higher education function was returned to the Ministry of Education and Culture, ”Mulyanto told reporters on Friday (09/04/2021).

“And now the government is doing the same for something that has been fixed. By forming the Ministry of Education and Culture-Research and Technology. Of course, this decision is very confusing,” he said. .

Jokowi’s decision is seen as ineffective. Merging ministries takes a long time for coordination and adaptation.

“The adjustment process alone takes about 2-3 years. Meanwhile, the second term of Jokowi’s administration is only two years away. So practically this new ministry will not function effectively in years to come. remnants of the current administration, ”the PKS politician said.

With the merger of the Ministry of Education and Technology and Research and Technology, Mulyanto said, policy formulation and coordination of research and technology will be further drowned by the already mountain of educational problems. and cultural. Not to mention the complexity of institutional coordination between the Ministry of Education and Culture and Research and Technology and other LPNK research and technology.

The research and technology policy which should be oriented towards the downstream within the framework of the downstream and commercialization of the results of research and technology in industry and the national economic system, with the merger of the ministry education and culture and research and technology, can return to an “upstream” orientation where research and technology become an empirical element of strengthening human development.

“It will be different if the Ministry of Research and Technology is associated with the Ministry of Industry. This can strengthen the focus of innovation policy which is increasingly downstream in the context of industrialization 4.0 “, said Mulyanto.