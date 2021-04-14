UK news: Boris Johnson risks nuclear clash with Joe Biden over warhead count | UK | New





The government has defied decades of proud promotion of nuclear disarmament recently to declare that it will increase its current stock by 15 percent from the current level of 225. It also reversed a decision to reduce the number of warheads to 180 d ‘by the mid-2020s and announced a 44 percent increase – which equates to no more than 260 missiles.

The move has been called an “unforced error, adding a thorn in the side of the Biden administration at a time when the ‘special relationship’ between the UK and the US is particularly important” by influential commentators Ernest J. Moniz and Lord Browne. The UK will also no longer release details of its operational nuclear stockpile – a blow to nuclear transparency, they said. The United States and Russia report the number of their strategic warheads and delivery vehicles deployed. Mr Moniz, CEO of the Nuclear Threat Initiative, and Lord Browne, former UK defense secretary, wrote in Times Red Box that the UK had “inexplicably abdicated its role as a longtime leader in nuclear disarmament” . READ MORE: EU wanted to make Brexit as ‘painful as possible’

And with the US president trying to defuse growing tensions with Russia over Ukraine – this could seriously undermine the “ special relationship ” – they claimed. They went on to write: “The public justification provided by London for this nuclear about-face is, so far, thin and unconvincing. “The general review of security, defense, development and foreign policy does not have a convincing rationale for raising the warhead ceiling, making only a brief reference to an ‘enforcing security environment’. evolution, including the growing range of technological and doctrinal threats’. While this could be taken as a message to Russia about the UK’s nuclear power, the two argued that Vladimir Putin’s arsenal “will continue to eclipse that of Britain” regardless. DON’T MISS:

This combines with the UK’s recent statement that it would not rule out the use of nuclear warheads against attacks using ’emerging technologies’. Many have interpreted this as a warning to China and Russia about their support for hackers who have continually tried to undermine Western democracies with a variety of cyber attacks. But far from making our enemies tremble, the two men say it will simply contradict “Mr. Biden’s long-standing commitment to consult with the allies to move towards a more restrictive ‘single goal'” use of nuclear weapons. This is to deploy only a warhead to prevent or respond to a nuclear attack against the United States or its allies.

After Donald Trump’s tenure, the Democratic President hopes to restore America’s place as a global beacon of democratic stability. Normally he would seek to shut down his allies, including the UK, to consolidate this. But with the news emerging just months before the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) review conference, it threatens to sound alarm bells in the White House. They added: “The UK’s announcement makes US leadership in disarmament and London-Washington cooperation on nuclear policy and programs potentially more difficult but no less important.

“The UK deterrent has always been heavily dependent on the US, both for the missiles used on submarines and to some extent for the warheads they carry. “Hence the need for close and unsurprising coordination, including on important nuclear policy announcements like this one. “The UK-US relationship is and will remain ‘special’, but the UK’s new nuclear policy opens up a fault line in need of swift repair. “As the Biden administration resumes its global leadership in reducing nuclear risks, its closest ally must be inspired to redouble its commitment to this cause.”







