An open letter to His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India from Krishnan Suthanthiran (USA & CAN Release)
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ – A humble request to His Excellency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, to join me, Krishnan Suthanthiran to TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Foundation, helping to fight the global pandemic today and in the future, and starting a war on cancer. Please promote the quality manufacturing in India and not the inferior products which we have seen in recent times given by your excellency. For example, the Panacea teletherapy unit is a copy of what Best Theratronics Ltd. (in Ottawa, Canada) has been inventing and manufacturing in Canada since 1951. Frankly, the Panacea unit is very poorly designed and made in India. Not a single panacea unit that India has given to other countries is used.
It is an insult to your office and to India to provide equipment that is nothing but “trash” parts, as evidenced by the following ways:
1. A valuable bunker is wasted without a functioning cancer treatment machine in place.
2. You insult India’s reputation for excellence as long as this situation persists.
3. You are wasting Indian taxpayer money.
4. Given the circumstances, this gives the impression that someone may have corrupted your desktop to do this.
In all respects, this is very bad public policy and bad for international diplomacy.
We have seen many of these Panacea teletherapy devices for cancer treatment either taken out of service (TeamBest ASIA is about to take another Panacea unit out of service, after only 7 years of use), not in use, or in use. to treat very few patients per day.
Almost 130 Best Theratrons, manufactured and distributed by BTL in Canada, are operating in India, with most centers treating a minimum of 100 (some up to 200 patients and more 24 hours a day), 7 days a week, for 30 years or more!
Now Best Theratronics Ltd. offers aid to all hospitals / treatment centers in the world with empty bunker to install teletherapy unit with IMRT / IGRT capabilities and HDR brachytherapy system in partnership with them, to help improve cancer prevention, early detection and effective treatment for total cure. This is the goal of TeamBest Global Companies and the Best Cure Foundation. TBG and BCF launched a global war on cancer on April 29, 2015 in memory of my father, whom I lost to cancer in 1968 in India.
If you are sincerely interested in helping cancer patients in India and the world, please provide cobalt-60 teletherapy / HDR source, made in India, free to hospitals / cancer centers. This will cut back on cancer centers in India looking to import high-priced linacs made overseas. These imports create a large trade deficit for India, siphoning off valuable foreign exchange reserves, further devaluing the Indian rupee and destabilizing investment in India.
I invite you to join TeamBest Global, the Technology Group and the Best Cure Foundation, to reduce death and suffering from cancer, heart, diabetes and all other diseases including infectious diseases by focusing on the supply of purified drinking water, affordable and accessible sewers. Systems, and establishing a hub-and-spoke healthcare delivery system model, using a total health approach and a proactive health system with express and mobile clinics, linked to general and multi-specialty medical centers.
I look forward to working with you and your government to tackle the current and future pandemic, expanding the manufacture of quality vaccines / drugs / medical technology in India and effectively distributing throughout India and the rest of the world .
A big respectful thank you to you for taking the time to read my words in this letter and in my other recent open letters.
Krishnan Suthanthiran President and Founder
TeamBest Global Best Cure Foundation Kitsault Energy
For more information on Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html.
For more information on TeamBest Global Companies, Best Cure Foundation, Kitsault and Kitsault Energy, please visit:
www.teambest.com
www.theratronics.com
www.bestcure.md
www.kitsaultenergy.com
+1 703-451-2378
write us here
