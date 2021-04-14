How much support does the Chinese Communist Party really have?

Chinese President Xi Jinping attending the closing ceremony of the National People’s Congress (NPC) is seen on a screen in Beijing, China on March 11, 2021. The Yomiuri Shimbun via Reuters

To watch the news spread inside China is to see the United States in chaos: police brutality against African Americans, storming of the United States Capitol on January 6, and freezing to death during gas shortages. electricity in Texas. When Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi reprimand in the United States, citing the Black Lives Matter movement as evidence of his human rights abuses during a recent meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Anchorage, he was praised by Chinese media for having pointed out the hypocrisy of the US government. Anger against multinationals promise to stop sourcing cotton from Xinjiang, in response to China’s treatment of the region’s Uyghur minority, sparked an angry reaction, the Chinese consumers burning Nike shoes and denounce the Swedish clothing retailer H&M.

The negative news assault on the United States is part of an effort to make the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) appear capable, unlike a failed American administration, thus convincing the Chinese people that they should be satisfied. of his current leadership. This is important, as China has fewer and fewer supporters overseas as US President Joe Biden strives to strengthen alliances in Europe and Asia (although Beijing has announced plans to strengthen ties with former allies Russia and North Korea). A recent Gallup survey found that U.S. perceptions of China are at an all-time low, even worse. until after the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989. The Chinese people generally viewed other nations and in particular the United States showing respect for China as a source of legitimacy for the party and a demonstration of its growing global weight .

Serious challenges to China’s future economic growth make building popular support for the leadership doubly important. China’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 6.5 percent in the last quarter of last year faster than almost all countries and policymakers easily expect to reach their goal of more than 6% growth for this year. But the impressive numbers mask the problems. In order to keep their economies booming during the pandemic, China’s local governments accumulated $ 2.3 trillion in potentially destabilizing hidden debt in 2020, according to a Bloomberg report citing a think tank affiliated with the Chinese government.

Income inequalities in China have worsened thanks to an unbalanced recovery from the COVID-19 crisis which mainly benefited the rich and put at risk the consumption of the less well-off households. Last year, China’s richest 20% had a average disposable income over 80,000 yuan ($ 12,000), 10.2 times that of the poorest fifth. That overtook the United States, where the multiple was around 8.4, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. Like a study Put the, the pandemic has exacerbated [Chinas] pre-existing inequalities.

For now, however, Chinese leaders are touting their success in bringing the pandemic under control and getting the economy back to normal much faster than most countries in the world. At the same time, Beijing has crushed questions about the origins of COVID-19 and the initial cover-up of the epidemic by governments. And although China struggles to vaccinate its own population, it has sometimes sent Chinese-developed vaccines around the world. charge high prices for them as a gesture of his magnanimous goodwill. Meanwhile, Chinese media have denigrated American vaccines are dangerous.

So, is all of this a sign of strength or weakness? It seems to be both. China’s leaders are heartened that their economy is outstripping global growth as they witness the real problems in the West. But they are also deeply concerned about whether the economic momentum and the public support that goes with it will last. It is a party that lives in a state of catastrophic anxiety, said Matt Pottinger, the former US deputy national security adviser, in a recent dialogue I hosted at the Mansfield Center in Montana.

This year and next year are of crucial importance to the Chinese leadership. They are planning celebrations to announce the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China, falling on July 1 this year, which will highlight the elimination of extreme poverty, raising living standards and economic growth, among other achievements. nations. A five-year party congress the country’s highest political rally will be held in fall 2022, setting key policies that will define China’s future course and decide key leaders for the next decade. The Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing later that year.

At the center of it all is Xi Jinping, who has established himself as China’s most powerful and ambitious leader in decades and is set to break political standards and stay for at least a third five-year term in the Twentieth Congress. of the Party next year. X is the decision to drop the former leader Deng Xiaopings mantra of tao guang yang hui, or keeping a low profile and biding the clock, and pushing much faster for national glory is the driving force behind China’s actions from its bellicose diplomats to an angry crackdown on international criticism of the terrible human rights tragedy. man in Xinjiang. In the Xis vision, China must replace the West as a global model by opening a new path for other developing countries to achieve modernization and offering Chinese wisdom and a Chinese approach to solve the problems facing the world. mankind is faced, as it Put the in 2017.

Could Xi and the party face internal opposition? There is no doubt that powerful political families have been shocked to see their wealth diminished by Xis’ sweeping crackdown on corruption. Party cadres and intellectuals are unhappy with Xis’ unprecedented takeover and decision to reject the standard of consensus rule established by Deng. Private entrepreneurs are frightened by the Xis extension of party control over their businesses. But for now, Xis’ unmatched power has scared off any serious opposition, and there is broad support for his drive to increase China’s global influence. Xi, according to Pottinger, actually represents the grand strategy and aspirations of the Chinese Communist Party for a long time. It’s just that he accelerated them.

With major caveat that limits on free speech affect Chinese people’s willingness to openly criticize their leaders, polls show growing support for the party. And that’s understandable. The lives of the people have improved a lot over the past decades, and it is only natural that the Chinese are proud of the growing strength of their country after years of feeling like an often angry little brother in the United States. Progress in the fight against the pandemic has also support lifted for the Chinese regime, and a barrage of Chinese press propaganda constantly reinforces the idea that life in China is now better than in the rest of the world.

But positive feelings can quickly evaporate. Research in China by Wang Chengli of the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics and Huang Haifeng of the University of California, Merced has shown that when a government is exposed as having misled or deceived its own people, such revelations can have lasting effects on government credibility and can erode citizens’ satisfaction with government. The danger of high expectations is even greater. Many young Chinese have only experienced rising GDP and living standards. The CCP could face a backlash if the economy slows down significantly or, for example, as a result of a failed Chinese military incursion into Taiwan. The latter scenario would deal a serious blow to the prestige of a government that has based part of its legitimacy on the reunification of a divided China and the protection of the country’s sovereignty. And the economic costs of an attempted invasion would also damage the position of the parties.

Satisfaction and support must be systematically reinforced, write Edward Cunningham, Tony Saich and Jesse Turiel of Harvard Ash Center. [T]it is a double-edged sword. Citizens who have become accustomed to the increase in living standards and service delivery will expect these improvements to continue, and citizens who praise government officials for their effective policies may blame them when failures. policies affect them. The precarious balancing act the Chinese leaders have struck, which mixes strident nationalism and policies that push overheated economic growth to overheated propaganda, will continue to present them with formidable challenges.

Dexter Tiff Roberts is the Asia Security Initiative Principal Investigator at the Scowcroft Strategy and Security Center of the Atlantic Councils. Previously, he was China bureau chief and Asia news editor at Bloomberg Businessweek, based in Beijing for more than two decades. This is the first in a series of articles on China made possible by a grant from the Charles Koch Institute.

