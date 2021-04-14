ASEAN crisis in Myanmar | Council for External Relations





With the situation in Myanmar disintegrating into chaos, and Myanmar perhaps becoming a potential failure state, some regional powers, including the United States and Australia, have taken significant action against the junta government. Australia has suspension of military cooperation with the Myanmar army, and the Joe Biden administration set up a range targeted sanctions against the junta and many of its companies. Taiwan, which has significant investments in the country, has adopted a parliamentary motion condemning the situation in Myanmar and calling on the junta to restore democracy. (Japan, historically reluctant to take a harsh approach to Naypyidaw, has taken a more passive approach, calling on the Burmese junta to restore democracy and asking its defense chief to join a call rejecting the coup, but so far not taking stronger action.) But the Southeast Asian states, which have one of the greatest leverage effects on Naypyidaw and certainly among the most to lose if Myanmar becomes totally unstable, with refugees flowing out of the country and conflicts that may arise. expand on the borders, have hardly faced the crisis. Many states in the region have remained silent on the coup and the atrocities, or have expressed slight concern. Indonesia has been a significant exception, with President Joko Widodo condemning the violence and pushing for an emergency summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which appears to be in the works, but without a fixed date yet even as Myanmar is unraveling. Safer: South East Asia Myanmar Regional states say they want keep the lines of communication in Myanmar open, which is reasonable, but they have taken little other action to deal with the crisis. As in many other crises, ASEAN remains torn, and with so many of his states now ruled by authoritarians or illiberal leaders who came to power in democratic elections, most of the region does not want to take a harsh approach to the crisis. Asia Unbound CFR fellows and other experts assess the latest emerging issues in Asia today.1 to 3 times a week. Association of Southeast Asian Nations could suspend Myanmar, as some analysts like Elina Noor suggested, because of the divinity of the African Union suspended countries like Mali after the coups, but it is highly unlikely that ASEAN will take such a step and refuse to abandon its principle of non-interference. While ASEAN does not suspend Myanmar, many leading democracies may decline participate in meetings with ASEAN, such as the East Asia Summit, in which representatives of the Burmese junta participate. The organization will appear powerless to influence events in its region, yet another sign of ASEAN's decline, though, like others noted, many countries outside of Southeast Asia have turned to ASEAN to intervene in the crisis and help find solutions. There is hardly any sign that the situation in Myanmar will improve anytime soon. The junta recently refused to allow the UN special envoy for Myanmar to visit the country, the death toll among civilians is skyrocketing, and a new criminal charge was filed against Aung San Suu Kyi. The prospect of a national civil war, much broader than existing conflicts in Myanmar, appears high. It is now almost certainly the biggest crisis in ASEAN since the then war in East Timor in the late 1990s and the financial crisis that rocked South East Asia during that time. Since then, ASEAN has had triumphs, like construction the ASEAN Economic Community. If ASEAN member states and the organization continue to do next to nothing as Myanmar becomes a failed state, what credibility will this organization have left?

