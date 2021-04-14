Companies that received contracts from the Covid government under Trump have stepped up lobbying





Companies that received millions of dollars in government contracts related to Covid under the Trump administration have also launched large-scale lobbying campaigns, according to a new report.

The study, first shared with CNBC, was conducted by the Center for Responsive Politics and Public Citizen.

The report says that in 2020, of the more than $ 36 billion companies saw in government coronavirus contracts, more than $ 13 billion was given to companies that have lobbied heavily on the administration. Trump. On Covid and other lobbying matters, companies that have received government contracts related to the coronavirus pandemic have combined to spend $ 372 million on lobbying campaigns in 2020. That’s just below the amount that they spent in 2019.

Palantir Technologies is one of the companies cited in the study. The software company was co-founded by Peter Thiel, an ally of former President Donald Trump.

Although the report notes that there is no evidence that these companies were inappropriately awarded government contracts, the study indicates that “intensive lobbying efforts and the occasional close personal connection between contract recipients and government decision-makers raises concerns. Questions”. The research does not include any data showing that the lobbying coincided with when these contracts were received.

He also recognizes that many of the products created by these companies have been of use to government and the general public.

“Only 2 percent of all COVID contractors (142 in total) revealed they lobbied Trump’s White House and / or the agency that awarded them a contract on issues directly related to the pandemic. Those 2 percent of them received 37 percent $ 13.4 billion of all contract money awarded, ”the report notes.

The report mentions companies that have launched massive lobbying campaigns and received government contracts targeting the Trump administration, including the office of former Vice President Mike Pence. Pence was the chairman of the coronavirus task force. Some of these companies were previously awarded public contracts under other administrations.

“Of the 142 companies that lobbied either the White House or their awarding agency on COVID issues, 107 lobbied the White House. More than a quarter of the 107 did had not previously lobbied Trump’s White House, ”the study said.

The companies mentioned in this story did not return requests for comment.

Palantir has received contracts from the Covid government worth more than $ 40 million, much of which came from health and social services.

The study notes that part of the contract money paid to Palantir was to develop software called Tiberius, which is used to help coordinate the distribution of coronavirus vaccines.

The report states that Palantir spent more than $ 2 million on lobbying in 2020, including the third quarter of this year, in which it focused on “ education regarding Palantir commercial software, including efforts for the COVID-19 response; highlight the business benefits of software solutions, ”the lobbying report says.

The dossier notes that Palantir, through the lobbying firm he hired, engaged with members of Congress and HHS officials.

Palantir spent nearly $ 1 million more on lobbying in 2020 than in 2019, according to the study.

Regeneron is another company listed as having secured a contract while lobbying government officials. The pharmaceutical giant’s Covid antibody treatment was used by Trump himself.

Regeneron, according to the study, has received Covid-related government contracts worth more than $ 145 million from HHS for biomedical development and research. The company spent $ 1.5 million on lobbying in 2020, $ 430,000 more than in 2019, according to the study.

In the first quarter of 2020, Regeneron lobbied HHS, the Food and Drug Administration, the White House office and the Pence office over “biodefense issues related to manufacturers of biopharmaceuticals; pandemic preparedness and response ”.

Fitbit, a manufacturer of fitness watches, is listed in the report. He notes that the company has received $ 900,000 in government contracts from the Covid Department of Veterans Affairs “to identify risks associated with digital health technologies.” He spent $ 800,000 on lobbying in 2020, a 60% jump from the previous year.

In the third quarter of 2020, Fitbit, through a lobbying firm it retained, engaged with members of Congress, HHS and the President’s Executive Office, to “educate policymakers about company initiatives on COVID-19 and the benefits of wearable fitness technology; discuss use of aggregated data for public health surveillance, ”according to the lobbying report.

