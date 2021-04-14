PM Modi meets governors on Covid and ensures vaccine availability





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for harnessing the combined power of community groups, political parties and NGOs as he meets with state governors to discuss ways to step up the battle against the second wave of Covid-19 which shows an alarming trajectory, even as the government redoubles its efforts to step up vaccinations across the country. At Wednesday’s meeting, the prime minister suggested that governors can actively engage in ensuring that social institutions work transparently with state governments towards micro-containment. He said their social network can help ensure an increase in the capacity of ambulances, ventilators and oxygen in hospitals. Governors, who also act as chancellors of universities, are also said to be committed to playing a vital role in ensuring greater engagement of university students in achieving peoples’ participation, according to an official statement from the meeting. We also need to focus on making better use of facilities on university and college campuses, Modi said, adding: Just like last year, the NCC and NSS also have a key role to play this year. The Prime Minister also announced that the government is committed to ensuring adequate vaccine availability, a day after the Center said coronavirus vaccines cleared for use in the United States, United Kingdom, in the European Union and Japan will receive fast-track approval in India, potentially boosting the country’s pandemic response through possible imports of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) products. On Monday, the drug regulator authorized the emergency use of Sputnik V, the Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Russias Gamaleya Institute. Discussing the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Prime Minister said that at this stage in the fight against the virus, the country has everything to gain from the experience of recent years and the improvement of health care capabilities. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of increasing tracking, tracing and testing, and said RTPCR testing should be increased from 60% to 70%. He said it was relevant to get more and more people tested, according to the official statement. This is the first time that the Narendra Modi government has engaged the Raj Bhavans in the battle against the raging pandemic. As of Wednesday, a record 199,506 Covid-19 cases were reported. During his meeting with key ministers last week, Modi spoke at length about the role of young people in the fight against the pandemic. Also on Wednesday, the Prime Minister asserted that young people constitute India’s workforce and play an important role in our economy. It is important to make sure that our young people follow all the protocols and precautions related to Covid, he said. Attending the meeting, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu called on governors to put together a coordinated front by leading all-party meetings in their respective states and argued that a team spirit from India transcending the political lines should be adopted and that the governors are the guardians of the state, they could guide the governments of the states. Union Home Secretary Amit Shah stressed the importance of saving every life as governors shared details of how their respective states were tackling Covid-19, the statement said.

