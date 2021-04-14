Prime Minister Imran Khan says government must uphold the law; do not distinguish between weak and powerful





Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking to media representatives in Sargodha on April 14, 2021. YouTube screenshot

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday the government would uphold the law without discriminating between the weak and the powerful, as it criticized sugar factory owners for raising sugar prices.

Responding to a question about Jahangir Tareen’s hearings as he addressed reporters in Sargodha, the Prime Minister said: “I am ready to listen to everyone’s reservations, but there is one thing that they should understand. Sugar prices have gone up by 26 rupees in about a year. “

An increase of Rs26 per kg in sugar prices translates to Rs120-130 billion, and this huge amount of money has passed from the pockets of the citizens to the sweets, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

“It is obvious: the government must work in the best interests of the people and we have asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate the matter. During the investigation, several horrible things were revealed to us.”

The government must uphold the law

The prime minister said he was ready to speak to those who had reservations against the procedure, but stressed that the government will keep the law the same law that is applicable to everyone.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that “the elite and the powerful are the real threats behind the fall of the country”.

“If you combine the amount of corruption committed by all the poor in the prisons, it will add up to Rs 2-3 billion.”

The prime minister, speaking on the backing of PML-N chairman Shahbaz Sharif, said that if they could not convict people against whom evidence was available, the country could not prosper.

Banks and people

The prime minister said banks were reluctant to give loans to people because of the country’s laws; however, after his government introduced the foreclosure law, banks began to provide loans for home construction.

“We train banks on how to treat people when they contact them for their service,” the prime minister said.

The premier added that thanks to the state’s low-cost housing program, people will now have to pay less in installments for their homes.

“We have also set a cap on the interest rates at which banks lend, which makes the process easier for the masses.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos