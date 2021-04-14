Terry Glavin: Canada humbles itself yet again with shameful treatment of Taiwan Tsai

The irony is that the former law professor embodies everything Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would want to be, but is not Photo by SAM YEH / AFP via Getty Images

Content of the article It’s nothing if not rich in irony, this latest dramatic twist in the ongoing soap opera on the world stage chronicling the embarrassing ups and downs of Trudeau governments with no quid pro quo for Chinese strongman Xi Jinping. Of all the people, Taiwan’s heroic president, feminist and liberal Tsai Ing-wen, 64, was forced to endure the misfortune of being dragged into the script for this week’s episode. Of all the people: President Tsai is precisely the kind of dynamic middle-power personality with which Trudeau’s liberals, if we took them at their word on what they claim to stand up for, would fall all over the place to be seen. Nonetheless, in the last framework where Canada can still claim some international prestige, the Halifax International Security Forum (HFX), now in its eleventh year, Team Trudeau has once again converted, and this time to the expenses of President Tsais.

Content of the article The week started with a report from the transatlantic news and analysis organization, politico, which served as HFX media partner and dialogue facilitator. Canada, it seems, has more or less blackmailed HFX organizers in an attempt to prevent the forum from presenting its annual Public Service Leadership Demonstration Award to Tsai, whose quiet disregard for Beijing has inspired liberal democrats around the world. Team Trudeau is a clown again Citing multiple sources, Politico reported that Canada threatened to withdraw its annual funding from the forum if Tsai received the award, named after the late US Senator John McCain. And that’s why the winner of the 2020 Honor has yet to be announced. The forum was held virtually, last November. Asked about the subject in the House of Commons by Conservative foreign policy critic Michael Chong, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau declined to say anything, preferring instead to repeat the usual boasting about his government’s dedication to human rights. When asked as part of the work of the House of Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations, Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan denied the Politico report, but in the most absurdly unconvincing manner.

Content of the article It is true that after 11 years of co-funding the annual summit, the Trudeau government has yet to decide to continue funding the HFX secretariat after this year, Sajjan confirmed. He then insinuated some sort of bad faith on the part of the forums secretariat in Washington, DC by referring to the former Tory employees who work there. Peter Van Praagh, founding chair of the forum, was political advisor to Peter MacKay, the Conservative Minister for Foreign Affairs when the forum was founded in 2009. Matt Gurney: Taiwan gives liberals chance to flourish on China dossier Terry Glavin: Canada’s record with China is one of national humiliation It is not exactly a testament to Canada’s reputation or integrity that all of this takes place in the context of a report by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and a heavily drafted report of the Committee of Parliamentarians on the national security and intelligence, released almost simultaneously. The reports combine to paint a picture of Canada’s academic, political and civil institutions riddled with traffickers and foreign influence agents, proxies and hackers. As you can imagine, along with Moscow, Beijing appears to be a particularly hyperactive culprit.

Content of the article The irony of Tsais’ conscription in this latest Canadian melodrama is that the former law professor embodies everything Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would want to be, but he doesn’t. There is clearly a strange resentment towards her around the Trudeau cabinet. Without even trying, Tsai won precisely the effusive admiration of the liberal democracies of the world that Trudeau so desperately tried and failed to secure for himself. One would have thought that Canada should have insisted that Tsai be honored with the McCain Prize. The Tsais Democratic Progressive Party is a sister organization of the Liberal Party of Canada within the Liberal International. She broke barriers by presiding over Asia’s first same-sex marriage law and rising from being the youngest of 11 children in a working-class family to becoming the first woman to lead a major Taiwanese political party. Photo by Ann Wang / Reuters Tsai enjoys relatively stratospheric approval ratings. Its greatest support comes from the urban demographic youth of Taiwans. She has opened new ground for the indigenous peoples of Taiwan Tsai herself regularly expresses her pride in the indigenous Paiwan people among her ancestors and she has done all she can to welcome refugees from the Beijing rampages to Hong Kong.

Content of the article Most notably in this era of plague, the Tsais government has battled COVID-19 on the ground. The pandemic has never had a chance in Taiwan. The Tsais government was the first to warn the world that something horrible was happening in the Taiwan Strait in Wuhan. Tsais’s early measures and the compassionate discipline she brought to keep the coronavirus out of her country kept her island nation’s toll of 23.6 million people at around 1,000 infections and just 10 deaths. But the Xis People’s Republic refuses to recognize the sovereignty of the Taiwans, a belligerent imbecility that Beijing forces on Taiwan with increasingly reckless intrusions by jet fighters into Taiwanese airspace. And the reason Beijing can get away with it and why Taiwan persists in some sort of diplomatic twilight, in the first place, is the famous Canadian formulation of 1970, and the Liberals still brag about it. Tsai enjoys relatively stratospheric approval ratings Conceived by the government of Pierre Trudeau, it was the rhetorical trick that acknowledges Beijing’s illegitimate demands on Taiwan to eliminate the awkwardness, the diplomatic sleight of hand that unleashed the official Canada-China long humiliation. reports. It was copied by dozens of like-minded United Nations member states, and it ultimately provided the mechanism for China’s admission to the UN, and Beijing’s seat on the UN Security Council. and the ousting of Taiwans.

Content of the article As the Beijing Ambassador of the Christian era to Canada said a few years ago: Canada has helped bring China back into the world community and therefore can do its part now to bring the world to accept a China in peaceful growth. And this is the task that former Prime Minister Jean Chrtien turned to with his Team Canada expeditions and his post-political corporate career, rehabilitating Beijing’s foreign relations from the slump caused by the Party’s massacres. Communist in Tiananmen in 1989. And that’s the task Justin Trudeau threw himself into, as soon as his Liberal team was elected in November 2015. When Tsai was re-elected in a landslide last year, leaders of liberal democracies around the world almost shouted their congratulations to her. Ottawa allowed an official from Canada’s trade office in Taipei to notice in a Facebook post that Taiwan had undergone some election. Weeks later, after Taiwan came to Canada to help Canada ship COVID-related personal protective devices, François-Philippe Champagne, then Minister of Foreign Affairs, declined to offer a word of thanks. He must have been publicly ashamed to mention aloud the name of the Tsais country. Tsai took the indignity that Ottawa forced her to endure this week in her usual, calm and gracious way. In accordance with the shared values ​​of freedom and democracy, said Taiwan Foreign Affairs Spokeswoman Joanne Ou, Taiwan will continue to maintain close contacts and cordial ties with the Canadian government, HFX and other friends of all countries. sectors of Canadian society. It was a decency and a courtesy that Canada does not deserve. Terry Glavin is an author and journalist.

