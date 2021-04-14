UK Boris Johnson tries to weather Greensill’s lobbying storm

Photographer: Hollie Adams / WPA / Getty Images Photographer: Hollie Adams / WPA / Getty Images

Boris Johnson is trying to overcome a lobbying scandal that threatens to break the rise in popularity the British Prime Minister has enjoyed as a result of the UK’s rapid vaccination program.

Critics have accused the ruling Conservative Party of ‘betrayal’ and called for an overhaul of UK lobbying rules after former Prime Minister David Cameron pressured ministers on behalf of the now insolvent financial firm . Greensill Capital. A senior official also advised the company while still being employed by the government.

The controversy has drew attention to the revolving door between government and business – and risks rekindling memories of the lobbying scandals that plagued the Conservative government of the ’90s and helped usher in 13 years of Labor rule.

“This story might make them look like the same old conservatives,” said Chris Curtis, director of research at polling firm Opinium. “What it actually did was bring the main story of vaccines to the forefront.”

“Tory Sleaze”

The government on Wednesday defeated opposition calls for a full parliamentary inquiry. Instead, Johnson promised a closer investigation into the Greensill affair led by Nigel Boardman, who served the government as advise.

But more questions are likely to arise on Thursday when Eric Pickles, chairman of the advisory body that oversees the conduct of former ministers and officials, appears before a parliamentary committee. Separately, the Treasury Committee is preparing to launch its own investigation into how Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak responded to Greensill’s overtures.

Sunak and Cameron should be called to testify in separate parliamentary committees, the Financial Times said.

Johnson is also facing pressure from his own party to revise the lobbying rules. Some Conservative MPs also publicly criticized them during Wednesday’s debate in the House of Commons.

Bob Sealy, who represents the Isle of Wight, has described the UK as an “influence merchant’s paradise”.

Labor opposition leader Keir Starmer told lawmakers Greensill was only the “tip of the iceberg”.

“Dubious contracts, privileged access, jobs for their companions,” he said. “It’s the return of the conservative sleaze.”

Money for questions

But the Greensill affair has not touched voters – yet – in the same way as the money-for-questions affair and the sex scandals that have plagued John Major’s prime ministerial post for years. 1990.

“Greensill is a bit too dull for most people,” said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University in London. “Cameron is also the man of yesterday, and in the eyes of many people the pandemic is so big it is wiping out the sun.”

However, that perception could change if it can be shown that taxpayer money has been wasted, said Opinium’s Curtis.

The Labor Party has sought to do just that, highlighting how contracts for personal protective equipment were awarded with little transparency to companies with close ties to the Tories during the coronavirus crisis.

A lot of money

Cameron’s efforts also shed light on the network of former ministers who now advise private sector companies.

Almost every prime minister or chancellor of the past 30 years has taken a job in the financial sector after leaving office: Major has become an adviser Credit Suisse Group AG, Tony Blair at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Gordon Brown at Pimco.

In recent years, lawmakers have turned to the tech sector: Former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg now works for Facebook Inc., while Cameron also advises Fiserv, a fintech, and Afiniti, an artificial intelligence company.

When running for office, Cameron predicted that lobbying was “the next big scandal to come” and vowed to crack down on what he called “the far too intimate relationship between politics, government, business and money.” In 2014, his coalition government took action.

He passed a bill requiring consultant lobbyists to sign a registry and limited campaign contributions from third-party organizations.

Escape routes

The problem with the rules as they stand is that they don’t cover everyone who lobbies, said Vanessa Pine, director of the public affairs agency. Atlas Partners. This is because they do not extend to people working in-house for companies or commercial organizations.

“To end cronyism and close this loophole, transparency rules should apply to everyone,” she said. “Ministers, deputies, senior officials, agency lobbyists and interns.”

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said permission must be obtained before officials take on outside duties and can only be granted in the absence of a conflict of interest.

Members of Parliament are currently required to disclose their financial interests and cannot receive any payment or benefit for the promotion of a particular political cause. After leaving parliament, these requirements no longer apply.

Ministers face additional requirements: their departments are required to disclose their meetings with lobbyists on a quarterly basis. For two years after leaving office, they must also consult the Professional Appointments Advisory Board when accepting new positions.

In one declaration Cameron said on Sunday that he didn’t break any rules in his work for Greensill. He did not need to declare his role to ACOBA because the two-year cooling-off period had elapsed.

The UK system is “terribly opaque,” said Steve Goodrich, research director at Transparency International UK, a lobby group.

“Neither the statutory lobbying registry nor the ministerial disclosures do what they’re supposed to do: show who is trying to influence government, when, how and for what purpose,” he said.

This kind of information, he explained, is a legal requirement in the United States, Canada and Ireland.

– With help from Emily Ashton, Alex Morales, Harry Wilson, Giles Turner, Thomas Seal and Ivan Levingston